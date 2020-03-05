All apartments in Ocala
Find more places like
4002 SW 51ST TERRACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ocala, FL
/
4002 SW 51ST TERRACE
Last updated June 12 2020 at 12:54 AM

4002 SW 51ST TERRACE

4002 Southwest 51st Terrace · (352) 438-0030
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Ocala
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4002 Southwest 51st Terrace, Ocala, FL 34474

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2510 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Absolutely stunning home featuring open floor 4 bedrooms + office/bonus room, 3.5 baths, large screened lanai and spacious 2 car garage! Kitchen has wood cabinets and granite countertops and plenty of storage. Master has spacious en-suite bath with double sinks, walk in shower and garden tub plus large walk-in closets for him and her. The 2nd bedroom has its own en-suite bath while the 3rd and 4th share a bathroom. Located in desirable community of Fore Ranch, close to I-75, shopping, hospitals and restaurants. Monthly rent includes lawn maintenance and access to HOA amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 4002 SW 51ST TERRACE have any available units?
4002 SW 51ST TERRACE has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Ocala, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ocala Rent Report.
What amenities does 4002 SW 51ST TERRACE have?
Some of 4002 SW 51ST TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4002 SW 51ST TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
4002 SW 51ST TERRACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4002 SW 51ST TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 4002 SW 51ST TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ocala.
Does 4002 SW 51ST TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 4002 SW 51ST TERRACE does offer parking.
Does 4002 SW 51ST TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4002 SW 51ST TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4002 SW 51ST TERRACE have a pool?
No, 4002 SW 51ST TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 4002 SW 51ST TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 4002 SW 51ST TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 4002 SW 51ST TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4002 SW 51ST TERRACE has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Carrington Lane
3001 SE Lake Weir Ave
Ocala, FL 34471
The Estates At Heathbrook
4900 SW 46th Ct
Ocala, FL 34474
Deerwood Village
1850 SE 18th Ave
Ocala, FL 34471
Steeples
2901 SW 41st St
Ocala, FL 34474
Cedarwood Apartments
1529 NE 39th Ave
Ocala, FL 34470
Latigo 27
1601 SW 27th Ave
Ocala, FL 34471

Similar Pages

Ocala 2 BedroomsOcala Apartments with BalconyOcala Apartments with ParkingOcala Dog Friendly ApartmentsOcala Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLPalm Coast, FLSpring Hill, FLApopka, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLLeesburg, FLBrooksville, FLMount Dora, FLBrookridge, FLDeBary, FLMinneola, FLStarke, FLNorth Weeki Wachee, FLPine Ridge, FLThe Villages, FLSugarmill Woods, FLHomosassa Springs, FLEustis, FLHomosassa, FLInverness, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

College of Central FloridaLake-Sumter State CollegeUniversity of FloridaSanta Fe College