apartments with pool
246 Apartments for rent in Oak Ridge, FL with pool
CaSienna Apartment Homes
5755 Stoneridge Ct, Oak Ridge, FL
Studio
$859
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
$945
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,084
918 sqft
CaSienna Apartments Perfectly situated in Orlando, FL, our community knows the importance of being close to life's necessities.
Americana
5400 Esplanade Park Circle 3204
5400 Esplanade Park Cir, Oak Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1066 sqft
Near Millennia - Spacious 2/2 Apartment Home - Property Id: 25877 Esplanade Apartment Homes is a pet friendly community situated near the desirable Millennia neighborhood with two and three bedroom luxury apartments for rent in Orlando, Florida.
5525 PGA BLVD. #4622
5525 Pga Boulevard, Oak Ridge, FL
1 Bedroom
$895
657 sqft
One bedroom, one bath. Minutes from Universal ... - One bedroom, one bath. Second floor and close to I-4 and Universal. Community pool. Please call W.
5537 PGA Blvd #4524
5537 Pga Boulevard, Oak Ridge, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
657 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 5537 PGA Blvd #4524 in Oak Ridge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Americana
5301 Esplanade Park Circle 6108
5301 Esplanade Park Cir, Oak Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1260 sqft
Near Millenia-3/2 Apartment Upgraded Flooring - Property Id: 25101 Esplanade Apartment Homes is a pet friendly community situated near the desirable Millennia neighborhood with two and three bedroom luxury apartments for rent in Orlando, Florida.
Americana
5312 Esplanade Park Cir 7113
5312 Esplanade Park Cir, Oak Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1066 sqft
Near Millennia - 2/2 Apartment Upgraded Flooring - Property Id: 92419 Esplanade Apartment Homes is a pet friendly community situated near the desirable Millennia neighborhood with two and three bedroom luxury apartments for rent in Orlando, Florida.
5513 PGA Blvd., Unit 4836
5513 Pga Boulevard, Oak Ridge, FL
1 Bedroom
$925
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 5513 PGA Blvd., Unit 4836 in Oak Ridge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Oak Ridge
Millenia
M2 at Millenia
4206 Eastgate Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,310
902 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,552
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,968
1782 sqft
We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! Office Hours: Monday - Friday 9 AM-6 PM, Saturday 10 AM-5 PM.
Millenia
Aqua at Millenia
5451 Millenia Lakes Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,135
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1188 sqft
Lovers of shopping and dining will enjoy this community's proximity to The Mall at Millenia. At home, residents have access to a pool, gym, hot tub and much more. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances.
Millenia
Heritage on Millenia Apartments
3757 Millenia Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,176
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1415 sqft
Lake Millenia, I-4, The Mall at Millenia, Millenia Plaza, IKEA Orlando are all nearby. Amenities include: dog walk area, heated spa, children's playground, movie theater, screened-in patio with chef-inspired grill, strength and cardio center, pool with sundeck, business center, controlled-access gates.
Castilian
4746 S Rio Grande Avenue, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,039
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Castilian offers residents tons of premium upgrades -- from designer lighting packages and finishes to modern kitchens and bathrooms, all the comforts of home have been detailed just for you.
Millenia
Northbridge on Millenia Lake
4902 Millenia Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,133
933 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,352
1324 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,607
1472 sqft
Updated homes with fully equipped kitchens, oversized closets and natural tile flooring. Enjoy a fitness studio and two resort swimming pools on site. Near Orlando International Premium Outlets for convenient shopping.
Americana
Isles at East Millenia
1980 Lake Fountain Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,025
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1019 sqft
Find your new home at the Isles at East Millenia! Our Millenia apartments in Orlando feature a variety of one bedroom and two bedroom floor plans with elegant details like private patios or balconies, kitchen appliances and plenty of storage space.
Park Central
Millenia 700
4150 Eastgate Dr, Orlando, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,205
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1041 sqft
Millenia 700 offers luxurious studio, one and two-bedroom apartments in gorgeous Orlando, FL.
Lakeshore at East Mil
1717 W Holden Avenue, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$899
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lakeshore at East Mil is the at the heart of excitement in Orlando, with easy access to world-famous amusement parks plus any shopping, dining, or entertainment opportunities you could possibly desire.
Park Central
Savannah At Park Central
2691 Charleston Town Pl, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,230
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,356
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,678
1321 sqft
Luxury apartments feature granite counters and in-unit laundry. State-of-the-art grounds feature elegant common areas, media center, pool, gym and 6,000-foot health center. Courts for tennis, basketball and racquetball. Prime location in downtown Orlando.
Florida Center North
Century Millenia
5100 Millenia Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,245
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,337
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,824
1279 sqft
Proximity to I-4, Florida Turnpike, The Mall of Millenia, Disney Theme Parks, Orlando International Premium Outlets, Artegon Marketplace, IKEA Orlando. Nearby schools: Millenia Elementary, Sadler Elementary. Pet-friendly apartments with salt water pool, bocce ball court, bark park, hammock grove, fitness court.
Millenia
The Addison on Millenia
4763 Gardens Park Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,289
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,603
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern community near I-4. Impressive list of community features includes a dog park, internet cafe and fire pit. Apartments have luxury amenities. Stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and hardwood floors available.
Park Central
Park Central
5009 Park Central Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,236
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Proximity to multiple bus stops, I-4, Fl-441, The Mall at Millenia, IKEA Orlando, Lake Buchanan. Amenities include: 2 lighted tennis courts, indoor basketball court, racquetball court, movie screening room, zen-inspired yoga and aerobics room, waterside boardwalk access, 5 pools, 2 lighted sand volleyball courts.
The Landing at East Mil
4937 Waterway Ct, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$985
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
975 sqft
Welcome to The Landing at East Mil, your personal haven filled with the latest upgrades. Live the way you’ve always wanted with stylish kitchens, updated flooring, and spacious one and two bedroom floor plans to call home.
Americana
The Caden East Mil
1989 Americana Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$890
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
871 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find your perfect home at The Caden at East Mil, with freshly upgraded interiors and exceptional access to everything you love about Orlando. Our team is dedicated to serving you with professional maintenance and curated community events.
The Beverly At East Mil
1182 Redman St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$955
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1127 sqft
At The Beverly apartment homes, you are close to all the best Orlando has to offer, whether it’s convenient shopping or major entertainment destinations.
Park Central
2213 Metropolitan Way #1316
2213 Metropolitan Way, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,025
605 sqft
1/1 Condo In Gated Community Of The Belmont At Park Central - A VIRTUAL TOUR VIDEO IS AVAILABLE ON OUR WEBSITE! 1-bedroom, 1-bath ground floor unit with 605 total square feet in The Belmont at Park Central, a guard gated community.
Florida Center North
5447 Vineland Road, unit 1202
5447 Vineland Road, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1118 sqft
Lovely 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom condo located at Millennia area - EVERYTHING YOU NEED! ALL RIGHT HERE! GREAT LOCATION! Lovely 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom condo is waiting for you to make it HOME! Located at this Gated Resort Style Complex with Fitness
