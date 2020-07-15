All apartments in Oak Ridge
Find more places like 5525 PGA BLVD. #4622.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oak Ridge, FL
/
5525 PGA BLVD. #4622
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:30 AM

5525 PGA BLVD. #4622

5525 Pga Boulevard · (407) 544-3990
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oak Ridge
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5525 Pga Boulevard, Oak Ridge, FL 32839

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 5525 PGA BLVD. #4622 · Avail. now

$895

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 657 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
One bedroom, one bath. Minutes from Universal ... - One bedroom, one bath. Second floor and close to I-4 and Universal. Community pool.

Please call W. Psychoyos at RPM South Orlando to schedule an appointment, 407-544-3990, wpsychoyos@rpmsouthorlando.com.

Lessee(s) are required to provide proof of liability insurance in the amount of $100,000.00 prior to occupancy. Real Property Management South Orlando can provide the required coverage for an additional charge of $12.00 per month or you can purchase coverage from your preferred provider.

To see all of our available properties check our primary site at www.rpmsouthorlando.com.

Application Fee = $50 per adult
Security Deposit = $895.00
Lease Admin Fee = $125.00
First month's rent = $895.00
Pet Fee=$150 first pet, $50 second
INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE, BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED,
AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.
(John L. Wilkerson, Florida Real Estate Broker)

(RLNE5536456)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5525 PGA BLVD. #4622 have any available units?
5525 PGA BLVD. #4622 has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 5525 PGA BLVD. #4622 currently offering any rent specials?
5525 PGA BLVD. #4622 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5525 PGA BLVD. #4622 pet-friendly?
No, 5525 PGA BLVD. #4622 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oak Ridge.
Does 5525 PGA BLVD. #4622 offer parking?
No, 5525 PGA BLVD. #4622 does not offer parking.
Does 5525 PGA BLVD. #4622 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5525 PGA BLVD. #4622 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5525 PGA BLVD. #4622 have a pool?
Yes, 5525 PGA BLVD. #4622 has a pool.
Does 5525 PGA BLVD. #4622 have accessible units?
No, 5525 PGA BLVD. #4622 does not have accessible units.
Does 5525 PGA BLVD. #4622 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5525 PGA BLVD. #4622 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5525 PGA BLVD. #4622 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5525 PGA BLVD. #4622 does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 5525 PGA BLVD. #4622?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

CaSienna Apartment Homes
5755 Stoneridge Ct
Oak Ridge, FL 32839

Similar Pages

Oak Ridge 1 BedroomsOak Ridge 2 Bedrooms
Oak Ridge Apartments with Washer-DryerOak Ridge Pet Friendly Places
Oak Ridge Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FLBartow, FLHunters Creek, FLZephyrhills, FL
Viera West, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLHeathrow, FLWindermere, FLDeBary, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Americana

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Mid Florida CampusBethune-Cookman University
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Lake-Sumter State College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity