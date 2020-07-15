5525 PGA BLVD. #4622

Amenities

One bedroom, one bath. Minutes from Universal ... - One bedroom, one bath. Second floor and close to I-4 and Universal. Community pool.



Please call W. Psychoyos at RPM South Orlando to schedule an appointment, 407-544-3990, wpsychoyos@rpmsouthorlando.com.



Lessee(s) are required to provide proof of liability insurance in the amount of $100,000.00 prior to occupancy. Real Property Management South Orlando can provide the required coverage for an additional charge of $12.00 per month or you can purchase coverage from your preferred provider.



Application Fee = $50 per adult

Security Deposit = $895.00

Lease Admin Fee = $125.00

First month's rent = $895.00

Pet Fee=$150 first pet, $50 second

(John L. Wilkerson, Florida Real Estate Broker)



