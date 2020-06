Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Hurry, this beautifully renovated townhouse in desirable Northdale area won't last long. Everything from top to bottom has been upgraded. Custom cabinets, fireplace, chandeliers, flooring you name it. 1 car garage and 1 additional out door parking space included. No pets! No Pets Allowed