4008 Majesty Palm Ct

Tampa 4 Bedroom and 2.5 Bath Home In Gated Community - Stop right here! This 4 bedroom and 2.5 has everything you need. Gated community in Carrollwood with pool and dog park. 2 car garage with additional guest parking right next door. Step into this wonderful home with washer and dryer provided. First features a nice sized kitchen, living/dining combo, and a half bathroom. Upstairs you will find 2 bedrooms that share a full bathroom. One of these bedroom even have a walk in closet. Master bedroom has a unique connected 4th bedroom that could be used as an office or room for a small child. Master bedroom also has a private balcony. Master closet and bathroom are great sized as well. Do not miss this one! Schedule your showing online today!



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult non-refundable application fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. In addition to the advertised base rent, you will be required to pay $20.00 monthly for our utility & maintenance reduction program. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



