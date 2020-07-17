All apartments in Northdale
Find more places like 16320 Rambling Vine Dr. W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Northdale, FL
/
16320 Rambling Vine Dr. W
Last updated September 16 2019 at 8:51 PM

16320 Rambling Vine Dr. W

16320 Rambling Vine Drive West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

16320 Rambling Vine Drive West, Northdale, FL 33624
Northdale

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
16320 Rambling Vine Dr. W Available 10/05/19 Northdale- Villas of Northdale Townhouse - Northdale- Villas of Northdale Townhouse

Welcome home and relax with Golf Course views. Live maintenance Free. 2 bedroom 2 1/2 Bath Townhome. Open floor plan with Living Room and Dinning room combo, pass thru updated kitchen. Upstairs features 2 Master Bedrooms with own bath and large closets. Screened in patio overlooking golf course, assigned parking , and community pool. Great Location for school, parks and YMCA, shopping and restaurants. Small Pets are approved by owner with additional fee. Breed Restrictions apply in this community. Trash Included in Rent

Claywell Elementary
Ben Hill Middle
Gaither High School

Call for Viewing (813) 515-4882 (occupied-by appointment only)

Est. Move In Costs
Application Fee: $60.00 per adult over 18 (non-refundable)
Admin Fee $150.00 Paid Upon Approval
Security Deposit $1300.00 (holds unit)
First Month Rent $1300.00 + $9.50 Prop. Liability Ins. mo.
Last Month Rent $1300.00 - may be collected
Pet Fee: $250.00* per pet (limit 2, small only - must be owner and HOA approved)
*renter insurance to include canine bite rider, pet photo and Vet records required
**No Assistance or Section 8 Programs accepted at this time**

(RLNE4565901)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16320 Rambling Vine Dr. W have any available units?
16320 Rambling Vine Dr. W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Northdale, FL.
What amenities does 16320 Rambling Vine Dr. W have?
Some of 16320 Rambling Vine Dr. W's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16320 Rambling Vine Dr. W currently offering any rent specials?
16320 Rambling Vine Dr. W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16320 Rambling Vine Dr. W pet-friendly?
Yes, 16320 Rambling Vine Dr. W is pet friendly.
Does 16320 Rambling Vine Dr. W offer parking?
Yes, 16320 Rambling Vine Dr. W offers parking.
Does 16320 Rambling Vine Dr. W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16320 Rambling Vine Dr. W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16320 Rambling Vine Dr. W have a pool?
Yes, 16320 Rambling Vine Dr. W has a pool.
Does 16320 Rambling Vine Dr. W have accessible units?
No, 16320 Rambling Vine Dr. W does not have accessible units.
Does 16320 Rambling Vine Dr. W have units with dishwashers?
No, 16320 Rambling Vine Dr. W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16320 Rambling Vine Dr. W have units with air conditioning?
No, 16320 Rambling Vine Dr. W does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakes of Northdale
16297 Northdale Oaks Dr
Northdale, FL 33624

Similar Pages

Northdale 1 BedroomsNorthdale Apartments with Balconies
Northdale Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNorthdale Apartments with Pools
Northdale Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLLake Magdalene, FLCheval, FLKeystone, FLCarrollwood, FLCitrus Park, FLWestchase, FL
Egypt Lake-Leto, FLOdessa, FLTrinity, FLOldsmar, FLEast Lake, FLTemple Terrace, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSafety Harbor, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLPebble Creek, FLTarpon Springs, FLElfers, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg