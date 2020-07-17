Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated pool some paid utils

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

16320 Rambling Vine Dr. W Available 10/05/19 Northdale- Villas of Northdale Townhouse - Northdale- Villas of Northdale Townhouse



Welcome home and relax with Golf Course views. Live maintenance Free. 2 bedroom 2 1/2 Bath Townhome. Open floor plan with Living Room and Dinning room combo, pass thru updated kitchen. Upstairs features 2 Master Bedrooms with own bath and large closets. Screened in patio overlooking golf course, assigned parking , and community pool. Great Location for school, parks and YMCA, shopping and restaurants. Small Pets are approved by owner with additional fee. Breed Restrictions apply in this community. Trash Included in Rent



Claywell Elementary

Ben Hill Middle

Gaither High School



Call for Viewing (813) 515-4882 (occupied-by appointment only)



Est. Move In Costs

Application Fee: $60.00 per adult over 18 (non-refundable)

Admin Fee $150.00 Paid Upon Approval

Security Deposit $1300.00 (holds unit)

First Month Rent $1300.00 + $9.50 Prop. Liability Ins. mo.

Last Month Rent $1300.00 - may be collected

Pet Fee: $250.00* per pet (limit 2, small only - must be owner and HOA approved)

*renter insurance to include canine bite rider, pet photo and Vet records required

**No Assistance or Section 8 Programs accepted at this time**



(RLNE4565901)