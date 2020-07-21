16122 PEBBLEBROOK DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Come enjoy your new home! Brand New Carpet! Freshly Painted! Move in ready! RENT INCLUDES LANDSCAPING AND POOL MAINTENANCE! Come tour your new home, this 3 bedroom, 2 bath pool home is ready for a new tenant. Country Place is directly in the middle of Tampa, minutes from downtown, the airport, veterans expressway, shops, restaurants, and a multitude of top rated schools. Come check out your new home today. Home has a brand new roof & brand new hurricane code double pane windows which help with electric bills. Required of tenants are an application fee per tenant, security deposit, and first months rent. Move in ready and tenant lease is available the moment completes full background check, executes a lease, and full payment of security deposit & first month's lease.