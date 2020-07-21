All apartments in Northdale
Last updated November 1 2019 at 9:45 PM

16122 PEBBLEBROOK DRIVE

16122 Pebblebrook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16122 Pebblebrook Drive, Northdale, FL 33624
Country Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Come enjoy your new home! Brand New Carpet! Freshly Painted! Move in ready! RENT INCLUDES LANDSCAPING AND POOL MAINTENANCE! Come tour your new home, this 3 bedroom, 2 bath pool home is ready for a new tenant. Country Place is directly in the middle of Tampa, minutes from downtown, the airport, veterans expressway, shops, restaurants, and a multitude of top rated schools. Come check out your new home today. Home has a brand new roof & brand new hurricane code double pane windows which help with electric bills. Required of tenants are an application fee per tenant, security deposit, and first months rent. Move in ready and tenant lease is available the moment completes full background check, executes a lease, and full payment of security deposit & first month's lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16122 PEBBLEBROOK DRIVE have any available units?
16122 PEBBLEBROOK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Northdale, FL.
What amenities does 16122 PEBBLEBROOK DRIVE have?
Some of 16122 PEBBLEBROOK DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16122 PEBBLEBROOK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
16122 PEBBLEBROOK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16122 PEBBLEBROOK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 16122 PEBBLEBROOK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Northdale.
Does 16122 PEBBLEBROOK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 16122 PEBBLEBROOK DRIVE offers parking.
Does 16122 PEBBLEBROOK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16122 PEBBLEBROOK DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16122 PEBBLEBROOK DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 16122 PEBBLEBROOK DRIVE has a pool.
Does 16122 PEBBLEBROOK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 16122 PEBBLEBROOK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 16122 PEBBLEBROOK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16122 PEBBLEBROOK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 16122 PEBBLEBROOK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 16122 PEBBLEBROOK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
