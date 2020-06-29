All apartments in Northdale
Last updated March 16 2020

15730 GARDENSIDE LANE

15730 Garden Side Lane · No Longer Available
Location

15730 Garden Side Lane, Northdale, FL 33624
Northdale

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Newly Renovated Northdale Home - This home has 3 bedrooms PLUS office/den, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans throughout and much more. Back yard is fenced and there is an enclosed lanai as well as outdoor storage space. Convenient location to Veteran's Expressway, Tampa International Airport and Dale Mabry Highway. Schools, Hospital,YMCA, shopping and dining are all just minutes away- Available 4/1/2020 Rent $1,750, with security deposit of $1,750, Small pets ok (limit 2) with non -refundable pet deposit of 200.00 - Minimum 1 year lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15730 GARDENSIDE LANE have any available units?
15730 GARDENSIDE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Northdale, FL.
What amenities does 15730 GARDENSIDE LANE have?
Some of 15730 GARDENSIDE LANE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15730 GARDENSIDE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
15730 GARDENSIDE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15730 GARDENSIDE LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 15730 GARDENSIDE LANE is pet friendly.
Does 15730 GARDENSIDE LANE offer parking?
No, 15730 GARDENSIDE LANE does not offer parking.
Does 15730 GARDENSIDE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15730 GARDENSIDE LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15730 GARDENSIDE LANE have a pool?
No, 15730 GARDENSIDE LANE does not have a pool.
Does 15730 GARDENSIDE LANE have accessible units?
No, 15730 GARDENSIDE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 15730 GARDENSIDE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15730 GARDENSIDE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 15730 GARDENSIDE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 15730 GARDENSIDE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

