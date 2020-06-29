15730 GARDENSIDE LANE

Amenities

Beautiful Newly Renovated Northdale Home - This home has 3 bedrooms PLUS office/den, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans throughout and much more. Back yard is fenced and there is an enclosed lanai as well as outdoor storage space. Convenient location to Veteran's Expressway, Tampa International Airport and Dale Mabry Highway. Schools, Hospital,YMCA, shopping and dining are all just minutes away- Available 4/1/2020 Rent $1,750, with security deposit of $1,750, Small pets ok (limit 2) with non -refundable pet deposit of 200.00 - Minimum 1 year lease.