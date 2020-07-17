All apartments in Northdale
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15722 GARDENSIDE LANE

15722 Gardenside Ln · No Longer Available
Location

15722 Gardenside Ln, Northdale, FL 33624
Northdale

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very spacious home with 2 master suites (one downstairs, one upstairs), 3rd bedroom, loft and den (all upstairs) plus a formal living and dining room, large eat-in kitchen and family room too. There is plenty of closet space throughout, interior utility room, oversized garage with opener and a storage shed. You'll also enjoy the oversized parking area for guests. Rent includes weekly lawn maintenance and quarterly horticultural spraying. Very convenient to schools, shopping, etc. Come take a look today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15722 GARDENSIDE LANE have any available units?
15722 GARDENSIDE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Northdale, FL.
What amenities does 15722 GARDENSIDE LANE have?
Some of 15722 GARDENSIDE LANE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15722 GARDENSIDE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
15722 GARDENSIDE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15722 GARDENSIDE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 15722 GARDENSIDE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Northdale.
Does 15722 GARDENSIDE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 15722 GARDENSIDE LANE offers parking.
Does 15722 GARDENSIDE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15722 GARDENSIDE LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15722 GARDENSIDE LANE have a pool?
No, 15722 GARDENSIDE LANE does not have a pool.
Does 15722 GARDENSIDE LANE have accessible units?
No, 15722 GARDENSIDE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 15722 GARDENSIDE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15722 GARDENSIDE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 15722 GARDENSIDE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 15722 GARDENSIDE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
