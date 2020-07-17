15722 GARDENSIDE LANE

Amenities

Very spacious home with 2 master suites (one downstairs, one upstairs), 3rd bedroom, loft and den (all upstairs) plus a formal living and dining room, large eat-in kitchen and family room too. There is plenty of closet space throughout, interior utility room, oversized garage with opener and a storage shed. You'll also enjoy the oversized parking area for guests. Rent includes weekly lawn maintenance and quarterly horticultural spraying. Very convenient to schools, shopping, etc. Come take a look today!