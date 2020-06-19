15508 Timberline Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard parking garage

Please click on the link below to schedule an appointment for showing

https://rently.com/properties/1681557?source=marketing



"Habitat Builders The Cardamon" 2747 SqFt, Two Story, Walled-in Front Courtyard, Cathedral Ceilings, New Tile & Carpet and Freshly Painted Interior, New Bath Vanities, Fixtures, Mirrors, Family Room w/Fireplace, Living Room with Double French Doors Leading out to Courtyard, Country Eat-in Kitchen with Closet Pantry, NO REFRIGERATOR, Formal Dining Room, Walk-in Closet in Master Suite, Secondary Bedroom has French Doors Leading out to Balcony, Garage Laundry Area, Two Car Garage, Ceiling Fans, Mini/Vertical Blinds, Large Covered Patio, Fenced Yard, Pet w/Owner Approval



Ehrlich to Summerwind LT Timberline Drive



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,800, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,825, Available Now

Contact us to schedule a showing.