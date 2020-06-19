All apartments in Northdale
15508 Timberline Drive
15508 Timberline Drive

Location

15508 Timberline Drive, Northdale, FL 33624
Country Place

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2747 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
garage
"Habitat Builders The Cardamon" 2747 SqFt, Two Story, Walled-in Front Courtyard, Cathedral Ceilings, New Tile & Carpet and Freshly Painted Interior, New Bath Vanities, Fixtures, Mirrors, Family Room w/Fireplace, Living Room with Double French Doors Leading out to Courtyard, Country Eat-in Kitchen with Closet Pantry, NO REFRIGERATOR, Formal Dining Room, Walk-in Closet in Master Suite, Secondary Bedroom has French Doors Leading out to Balcony, Garage Laundry Area, Two Car Garage, Ceiling Fans, Mini/Vertical Blinds, Large Covered Patio, Fenced Yard, Pet w/Owner Approval

Ehrlich to Summerwind LT Timberline Drive

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,800, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,825, Available Now
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15508 Timberline Drive have any available units?
15508 Timberline Drive has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15508 Timberline Drive have?
Some of 15508 Timberline Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15508 Timberline Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15508 Timberline Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15508 Timberline Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 15508 Timberline Drive is pet friendly.
Does 15508 Timberline Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15508 Timberline Drive does offer parking.
Does 15508 Timberline Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15508 Timberline Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15508 Timberline Drive have a pool?
No, 15508 Timberline Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15508 Timberline Drive have accessible units?
No, 15508 Timberline Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15508 Timberline Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 15508 Timberline Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15508 Timberline Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15508 Timberline Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
