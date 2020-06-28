All apartments in Northdale
Last updated October 9 2019 at 7:36 AM

15002 Arbor Reserve Circle #304

15002 Arbor Reserve Circle · No Longer Available
Location

15002 Arbor Reserve Circle, Northdale, FL 33624

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
1BR / 1BA - Spacious condo conveniently located at The Arbors of Carrollwood! Open layout features hip polished flooring in the living room, tiled wet areas and newer carpet in the bedroom! Shops, restaurants and entertainment is just minutes away, convenient to both Interstate 275, and to the Veterans Expressway. This gated community offers a town center feel a post office, resort style pool and spa, fitness center, clubhouse and tennis courts. Water and sewer included. Please call Listing Agent Vicki Paul at 813-230-0235 for more details!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15002 Arbor Reserve Circle #304 have any available units?
15002 Arbor Reserve Circle #304 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Northdale, FL.
What amenities does 15002 Arbor Reserve Circle #304 have?
Some of 15002 Arbor Reserve Circle #304's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15002 Arbor Reserve Circle #304 currently offering any rent specials?
15002 Arbor Reserve Circle #304 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15002 Arbor Reserve Circle #304 pet-friendly?
Yes, 15002 Arbor Reserve Circle #304 is pet friendly.
Does 15002 Arbor Reserve Circle #304 offer parking?
No, 15002 Arbor Reserve Circle #304 does not offer parking.
Does 15002 Arbor Reserve Circle #304 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15002 Arbor Reserve Circle #304 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15002 Arbor Reserve Circle #304 have a pool?
Yes, 15002 Arbor Reserve Circle #304 has a pool.
Does 15002 Arbor Reserve Circle #304 have accessible units?
No, 15002 Arbor Reserve Circle #304 does not have accessible units.
Does 15002 Arbor Reserve Circle #304 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15002 Arbor Reserve Circle #304 has units with dishwashers.
Does 15002 Arbor Reserve Circle #304 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15002 Arbor Reserve Circle #304 has units with air conditioning.
