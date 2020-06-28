15002 Arbor Reserve Circle #304

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly tennis court

1BR / 1BA - Spacious condo conveniently located at The Arbors of Carrollwood! Open layout features hip polished flooring in the living room, tiled wet areas and newer carpet in the bedroom! Shops, restaurants and entertainment is just minutes away, convenient to both Interstate 275, and to the Veterans Expressway. This gated community offers a town center feel a post office, resort style pool and spa, fitness center, clubhouse and tennis courts. Water and sewer included. Please call Listing Agent Vicki Paul at 813-230-0235 for more details!