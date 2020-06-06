All apartments in North Weeki Wachee
Last updated June 6 2020 at 7:30 AM

8353 Sherman Cir

8353 Sherman Circle · (352) 279-1966
Location

8353 Sherman Circle, North Weeki Wachee, FL 34613

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2277 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
bocce court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
tennis court
Stunning and beautiful maintenance free villa. Gorgeous double door entry invites you into living area with beautiful 20-inch bordered tiles, wood floors in dining room, high ceilings with crown molding, stainless steel appliances, large master bedroom and bath with double walk-in closets. Large den or guest bedroom with beautiful french doors and wood floors This home has 3 bedroom 2 bath home is in the highly desired Glen Lakes golfing community. ( Third bedroom has no closet). This home sits on a lake so you can fish right from your back yard. The social life in this community is very vibrant with events happening everyday. If you enjoy golfing, tennis, swimming, or bocci ball, there are always friendly activities going on. Please call for your appointment today. Rent includes outside maintenance, Membership privileges. There is a restaurant charge of 75.00 a month tenant will be responsible for.
Small dog under 25lbs NO CATS.350.00 NON Refundable Pet fee with owner's approval.
Must be prequalified for showings.
1st, last and security
Must have HOA approval
No smoking allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8353 Sherman Cir have any available units?
8353 Sherman Cir has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8353 Sherman Cir have?
Some of 8353 Sherman Cir's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8353 Sherman Cir currently offering any rent specials?
8353 Sherman Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8353 Sherman Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 8353 Sherman Cir is pet friendly.
Does 8353 Sherman Cir offer parking?
No, 8353 Sherman Cir does not offer parking.
Does 8353 Sherman Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8353 Sherman Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8353 Sherman Cir have a pool?
No, 8353 Sherman Cir does not have a pool.
Does 8353 Sherman Cir have accessible units?
No, 8353 Sherman Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 8353 Sherman Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 8353 Sherman Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8353 Sherman Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 8353 Sherman Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
