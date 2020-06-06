8353 Sherman Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court tennis court

Stunning and beautiful maintenance free villa. Gorgeous double door entry invites you into living area with beautiful 20-inch bordered tiles, wood floors in dining room, high ceilings with crown molding, stainless steel appliances, large master bedroom and bath with double walk-in closets. Large den or guest bedroom with beautiful french doors and wood floors This home has 3 bedroom 2 bath home is in the highly desired Glen Lakes golfing community. ( Third bedroom has no closet). This home sits on a lake so you can fish right from your back yard. The social life in this community is very vibrant with events happening everyday. If you enjoy golfing, tennis, swimming, or bocci ball, there are always friendly activities going on. Please call for your appointment today. Rent includes outside maintenance, Membership privileges. There is a restaurant charge of 75.00 a month tenant will be responsible for.

Small dog under 25lbs NO CATS.350.00 NON Refundable Pet fee with owner's approval.

Must be prequalified for showings.

1st, last and security

Must have HOA approval

No smoking allowed