Last updated July 11 2020 at 3:50 AM

54 Apartments for rent in North Lauderdale, FL with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to North Lauderdale apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in sp... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
14 Units Available
Pacific Point Apartments
3700 Pacific Point Place, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,495
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,169
1260 sqft
Within easy reach of I-95 and Florida's Turnpike. Apartments featuring chef-style kitchens with side-by-side refrigerators in a garden-style community with an outdoor lanai, movie theater, resort-style swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Results within 5 miles of North Lauderdale
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
11 Units Available
Wilton Manors
Wilton Tower
520 NE 20th St, Wilton Manors, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,557
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A beautiful community offering updated townhomes and apartments. Interiors feature granite countertops, new appliances and new carpeting. Stunning, resort-style layout with a pool and lots of green space.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
20 Units Available
Wilton Manors
Gables Wilton Park
513 NE 21st Ct, Wilton Manors, FL
Studio
$1,585
810 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,760
981 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1440 sqft
Gourmet kitchens feature granite counters and stainless-steel appliances. Amenities include a pool, a gym, garages, in-unit laundry and pet-friendly units. In a walkable area of Wilton Manors west of Federal Highway.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 12:29am
$
4 Units Available
2500 Inverrary
2580 NW 56th Ave, Lauderhill, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,151
942 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1219 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gated, smoke-free community with a fitness center, high-speed internet and a barbecue area. Carpeted homes that feature spacious walk-in closets and screened patios. Less than 20 minutes from Fort Lauderdale International Airport.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 11 at 12:29am
$
6 Units Available
Inverrary 441
1196 NW 40th Ave, Lauderhill, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,138
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,467
1000 sqft
Located just across the street from Broward Regional Center Park and close to dining and shopping. Tile kitchen and bath floors, oversized bedrooms, and screened balconies.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
22 Units Available
Coconut Creek
Monarch Station
4901 W Sample Rd, Coconut Creek, FL
Studio
$1,540
731 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,535
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1378 sqft
LEED-certified units with stainless steel appliances, custom backsplashes, track lighting, and allergy-free tile flooring. Located in Coconut Creek near dining and a popular local wine bar.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
9 Units Available
Turtle Run
The Park at Turtle Run
6150 Wiles Rd, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,412
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,684
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Multi-level apartments with attached garages, ceramic tile in kitchens and baths, and high-end finishes. 24-hour fitness center, indoor racquetball court, and tennis court. Close to Florida Turnpike and I-95.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 12:30am
$
12 Units Available
Coral Gate
Advenir At Cocoplum
4142 Cocoplum Cir, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,767
1359 sqft
Modern apartments with large dining rooms and in-unit laundry. Residents get access to a resort-style pool and fitness center. Close to Festival Flea Market Mall.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
22 Units Available
Players Club
1501 Coral Ridge Dr, Coral Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1286 sqft
Nestled in the heart of Coral Springs, a beautifully maintained city that received the "Malcolm Baldrige National Quality" award.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
9 Units Available
R & D Park
Sabal Pointe
12000 W Sample Rd, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,718
1246 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,769
1516 sqft
Close to shopping at Coral Springs Mall, as well as the Coral Springs Aquatic Complex. Units include amenities like dishwasher, laundry and bathtub. Community includes car wash area, parking, tennis court and gym.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
286 Units Available
Bella Vista Apartments
3541 Northwest 30th Place, Lauderdale Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,394
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,684
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1107 sqft
Now leasing brand new 1, 2, & 3 bedroom apartments, Bella Vista Lauderdale Lakes provides spacious floor plans with contemporary finishes and immaculate amenities.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
11 Units Available
Winston Park
Coconut Palm Club
5400 NW 55th Blvd, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,362
1007 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,808
1475 sqft
Convenient for commuters, close to I-95 and Sawgrass Expressway. Units feature air conditioning, dishwasher, laundry and extra storage. Community includes pool, racquetball court, volleyball court and playground.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
31 Units Available
Country Club Village
The Marquis at Coral Springs
10890 W Sample Rd, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,549
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1379 sqft
Across from Coral Springs Elementary School; close to public bus line. Pet-friendly residences with dog park, pool, clubhouse and business center. Units have air conditioning, private patio/balcony, granite counters and hardwood floors. Twenty-four hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 12:37am
$
10 Units Available
Spectra at Tamarac
8650 NW 61st St, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
909 sqft
Units feature full-size washers and dryers, modern appliances, and screened-in patios. Community offers pool, wading pool, fitness center, and spa. Located within easy access to business parks and expressway for commuters.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 11 at 12:38am
14 Units Available
Westwood
Coral Vista
8090 NW 96th Ter, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,308
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,433
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located close to shopping of Commercial Blvd., restaurants and entertainment. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and garbage disposal. Residents enjoy community gym, car wash and pool.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
26 Units Available
Club Mira Lago
1060 Coral Ridge Dr, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1335 sqft
A unique community located in Coral Springs, recently voted the #1 best place to raise a family, including an A-rated school system, great shopping and fine dining.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 1 at 02:36pm
$
6 Units Available
Spring Tree
Innovo Living in Sunrise
8798 NW 38th St, Sunrise, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,525
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1055 sqft
Close to golf courses, shops and parks. On-site resort-like pool, park area and fitness center. Apartments include water views, walk-in closets, a washer and dryer, and spacious floor plans.
Results within 10 miles of North Lauderdale
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
44 Units Available
Flagler Heights
Ora Flagler Village
673 NE 3rd Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,535
621 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,665
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1152 sqft
Large kitchens, luxury flooring and spacious floor plans. Community amenities include heated pool with cabanas, fitness center and bicycle repair shop. Easy access to State Route 1.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
25 Units Available
Chelsea
The Laurels at Jacaranda
9733 NW 7th Cir, Plantation, FL
Studio
$1,318
680 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,593
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,797
1030 sqft
Community amenities include 24-hour gym, basketball court, dog park, hot tub, and tennis court. Units feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and ice maker. Located close to Plantation Central Park and I-595.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
30 Units Available
Casa Palma
6112 N State Road 7, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,434
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1297 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious community features pools, clubhouse and media lounge. Apartments include bedrooms that fit king beds, chef's kitchens and keyless entry. Located just of FL-7 and US-441N.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 11 at 12:10am
$
27 Units Available
Flagler Heights
AMLI Flagler Village
440 NE 4th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,560
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,119
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,544
1355 sqft
Great location for commuters, just off North Federal Highway (US-1). In-unit amenities include dishwasher, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and laundry. Community features bike storage, courtyard, pool and pool table.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 11 at 12:08am
$
44 Units Available
AMLI Toscana Place
5971 Toscana Dr, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,589
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,927
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,066
1404 sqft
These waterside-located apartments close to Florida's Turnpike come with walk-in closets, ice maker, granite counters and plantation-style shutters. Amenities feature putting green, BBQ/grill, clubhouse and Internet access. Close to Fort Lauderdale Research and Education Center.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 12:00am
$
16 Units Available
Addison Place Apartments
21925 Mizner Way, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,609
1498 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,120
1743 sqft
Luxury community with tropical landscaping. Recently renovated apartments include granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. On-site tennis court, sauna, hot tub and gym. Guest suites available.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
37 Units Available
Poinsettia Heights
Eon Flagler Village
421 NE 6th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,533
457 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,919
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,552
1107 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Right Outside Your Door, Opportunities for anything await.
City Guide for North Lauderdale, FL

North Fort Lauderdale is connected to Ft. Lauderdale itself only by the Cypress Creek Canal, part of the city’s expansive canal system that earns it the nickname the "Venice of America."

Guess where North Ft. Lauderdale is located? That’s right, just north of Ft. Lauderdale itself. Bordered by the smaller cities of Tamarac and Oakland Park, North Fort Lauderdale has a suburban feel and tropical weather. If youre looking for year-round summer and a short drive to the beach, North Ft. Lauderdale is your kind of town. Plus, it's less tourist-centric than the rest of Ft. Lauderdale, and a short drive of about 20 minutes to the beach.

Having trouble with Craigslist North Lauderdale? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in North Lauderdale, FL

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to North Lauderdale apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

North Lauderdale apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

