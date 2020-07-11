54 Apartments for rent in North Lauderdale, FL with move-in specials

North Fort Lauderdale is connected to Ft. Lauderdale itself only by the Cypress Creek Canal, part of the city’s expansive canal system that earns it the nickname the "Venice of America."

Guess where North Ft. Lauderdale is located? That’s right, just north of Ft. Lauderdale itself. Bordered by the smaller cities of Tamarac and Oakland Park, North Fort Lauderdale has a suburban feel and tropical weather. If youre looking for year-round summer and a short drive to the beach, North Ft. Lauderdale is your kind of town. Plus, it's less tourist-centric than the rest of Ft. Lauderdale, and a short drive of about 20 minutes to the beach.

