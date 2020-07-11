54 Apartments for rent in North Lauderdale, FL with move-in specials
North Fort Lauderdale is connected to Ft. Lauderdale itself only by the Cypress Creek Canal, part of the city’s expansive canal system that earns it the nickname the "Venice of America."
Guess where North Ft. Lauderdale is located? That’s right, just north of Ft. Lauderdale itself. Bordered by the smaller cities of Tamarac and Oakland Park, North Fort Lauderdale has a suburban feel and tropical weather. If youre looking for year-round summer and a short drive to the beach, North Ft. Lauderdale is your kind of town. Plus, it's less tourist-centric than the rest of Ft. Lauderdale, and a short drive of about 20 minutes to the beach.
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to North Lauderdale apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
North Lauderdale apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.