677 Picasso Ave

This comfortable home is conveniently located in an A RATED SCHOOL DISTRICT, near I-95 and US 1 in Ponte Vedra. It features an open floor plan with an eat-in kitchen, stainless steel appliances and a gas stove. BRAND NEW HARD FLOORING THROUGHOUT! There is a split bedroom floor plan. The master bedroom is spacious with lots of windows and beautiful tray ceilings. The master bath has dual sinks and a shower and separate garden tub. The sliding glass doors at the rear of the home lead onto a private patio. There is a laundry room that includes a washer and dryer. Other amenities include water softener, 2 car garage and an irrigation system. There is abundant closet space throughout. Call 904-655-7555 for viewing.

