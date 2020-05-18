All apartments in Nocatee
Find more places like 677 Picasso Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Nocatee, FL
/
677 Picasso Ave
Last updated April 17 2020 at 10:30 AM

677 Picasso Ave

677 Picasso Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Nocatee
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

677 Picasso Avenue, Nocatee, FL 32081

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
St. John's County Gem - Property Id: 101017

This comfortable home is conveniently located in an A RATED SCHOOL DISTRICT, near I-95 and US 1 in Ponte Vedra. It features an open floor plan with an eat-in kitchen, stainless steel appliances and a gas stove. BRAND NEW HARD FLOORING THROUGHOUT! There is a split bedroom floor plan. The master bedroom is spacious with lots of windows and beautiful tray ceilings. The master bath has dual sinks and a shower and separate garden tub. The sliding glass doors at the rear of the home lead onto a private patio. There is a laundry room that includes a washer and dryer. Other amenities include water softener, 2 car garage and an irrigation system. There is abundant closet space throughout. Call 904-655-7555 for viewing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/101017
Property Id 101017

(RLNE5647651)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 677 Picasso Ave have any available units?
677 Picasso Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nocatee, FL.
What amenities does 677 Picasso Ave have?
Some of 677 Picasso Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 677 Picasso Ave currently offering any rent specials?
677 Picasso Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 677 Picasso Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 677 Picasso Ave is pet friendly.
Does 677 Picasso Ave offer parking?
Yes, 677 Picasso Ave offers parking.
Does 677 Picasso Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 677 Picasso Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 677 Picasso Ave have a pool?
No, 677 Picasso Ave does not have a pool.
Does 677 Picasso Ave have accessible units?
No, 677 Picasso Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 677 Picasso Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 677 Picasso Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 677 Picasso Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 677 Picasso Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Olea at Nocatee
50 Pine Shadow Pkwy
Nocatee, FL 32081
The Reserve at Nocatee
215 Hunters Lake Way
Nocatee, FL 32081

Similar Pages

Nocatee 1 BedroomsNocatee 2 Bedrooms
Nocatee 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNocatee 3 Bedrooms
Nocatee Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrmond Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLStarke, FLAsbury Lake, FLVillano Beach, FLButler Beach, FLNeptune Beach, FL
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLKingsland, GAFruit Cove, FLFlagler Beach, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville