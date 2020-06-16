All apartments in Nocatee
Find more places like 57 PINDO PALM DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Nocatee, FL
/
57 PINDO PALM DR
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:24 PM

57 PINDO PALM DR

57 Pindo Palm Drive · (904) 269-7117
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Nocatee
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

57 Pindo Palm Drive, Nocatee, FL 32081

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2017 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Largest townhome floorpan in The Palms at Nocatee community in St. Johns County. All Nocatee amenities included! Downstairs open floor plan fully tiled with wood look tile. Complete upscale look: Quartz counter tops in Kitchen, 42'' white cabinets with crown molding and pendant lights. Powder room downstairs. Plenty of natural light, back screened porch, all bedrooms are upstairs, landing at the top of the stairs offers a private area to read or do computer work! Huge master closet, 16'' long! Oversized bedrooms offer plenty of room for everyone.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 57 PINDO PALM DR have any available units?
57 PINDO PALM DR has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 57 PINDO PALM DR have?
Some of 57 PINDO PALM DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 57 PINDO PALM DR currently offering any rent specials?
57 PINDO PALM DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 57 PINDO PALM DR pet-friendly?
No, 57 PINDO PALM DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nocatee.
Does 57 PINDO PALM DR offer parking?
Yes, 57 PINDO PALM DR does offer parking.
Does 57 PINDO PALM DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 57 PINDO PALM DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 57 PINDO PALM DR have a pool?
Yes, 57 PINDO PALM DR has a pool.
Does 57 PINDO PALM DR have accessible units?
No, 57 PINDO PALM DR does not have accessible units.
Does 57 PINDO PALM DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 57 PINDO PALM DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 57 PINDO PALM DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 57 PINDO PALM DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 57 PINDO PALM DR?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Reserve at Nocatee
215 Hunters Lake Way
Nocatee, FL 32081
Olea at Nocatee
50 Pine Shadow Pkwy
Nocatee, FL 32081

Similar Pages

Nocatee 1 BedroomsNocatee 2 Bedrooms
Nocatee 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNocatee 3 Bedrooms
Nocatee Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrmond Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLStarke, FLAsbury Lake, FLVillano Beach, FLButler Beach, FLNeptune Beach, FL
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLKingsland, GAFruit Cove, FLFlagler Beach, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity