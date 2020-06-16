57 PINDO PALM DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Largest townhome floorpan in The Palms at Nocatee community in St. Johns County. All Nocatee amenities included! Downstairs open floor plan fully tiled with wood look tile. Complete upscale look: Quartz counter tops in Kitchen, 42'' white cabinets with crown molding and pendant lights. Powder room downstairs. Plenty of natural light, back screened porch, all bedrooms are upstairs, landing at the top of the stairs offers a private area to read or do computer work! Huge master closet, 16'' long! Oversized bedrooms offer plenty of room for everyone.