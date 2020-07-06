All apartments in Nocatee
Find more places like 541 CROSS RIDGE DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Nocatee, FL
/
541 CROSS RIDGE DR
Last updated May 2 2020 at 6:15 AM

541 CROSS RIDGE DR

541 Cross Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Nocatee
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

541 Cross Ridge Drive, Nocatee, FL 32081

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
The convenience of a short walk or golf cart ride to A-rated K-8 VRA. This breathtaking loaded with luxury upgraded sprawling entertaining spaces coastal home nestled on the 80 ft preserve lot. Life is good while relaxing on the cozy front porch and enjoying a favorite refreshment. At every turn, this attention to details inspired estate will amaze! Interior features wood finishes, accent walls, cozy fireplace surrounded with custom built-ins. Plantation shutters, wood flooring, a gourmet kitchen w/gas cooktop and double oven, oversized island and fun pantry, custom carpentry, etc. The master suite includes a large flex/sitting area, spa-like bathroom large walk-in closet. High flow for entertaining guests inside and out. Minutes to Atlantic Beach & TPC Sawgrass! Enjoy resort-style living.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 541 CROSS RIDGE DR have any available units?
541 CROSS RIDGE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nocatee, FL.
What amenities does 541 CROSS RIDGE DR have?
Some of 541 CROSS RIDGE DR's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 541 CROSS RIDGE DR currently offering any rent specials?
541 CROSS RIDGE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 541 CROSS RIDGE DR pet-friendly?
No, 541 CROSS RIDGE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nocatee.
Does 541 CROSS RIDGE DR offer parking?
Yes, 541 CROSS RIDGE DR offers parking.
Does 541 CROSS RIDGE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 541 CROSS RIDGE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 541 CROSS RIDGE DR have a pool?
Yes, 541 CROSS RIDGE DR has a pool.
Does 541 CROSS RIDGE DR have accessible units?
No, 541 CROSS RIDGE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 541 CROSS RIDGE DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 541 CROSS RIDGE DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 541 CROSS RIDGE DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 541 CROSS RIDGE DR does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Olea at Nocatee
50 Pine Shadow Pkwy
Nocatee, FL 32081
The Reserve at Nocatee
215 Hunters Lake Way
Nocatee, FL 32081

Similar Pages

Nocatee 1 BedroomsNocatee 2 Bedrooms
Nocatee 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNocatee 3 Bedrooms
Nocatee Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrmond Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLStarke, FLAsbury Lake, FLVillano Beach, FLButler Beach, FLNeptune Beach, FL
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLKingsland, GAFruit Cove, FLFlagler Beach, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville