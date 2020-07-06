541 CROSS RIDGE DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

The convenience of a short walk or golf cart ride to A-rated K-8 VRA. This breathtaking loaded with luxury upgraded sprawling entertaining spaces coastal home nestled on the 80 ft preserve lot. Life is good while relaxing on the cozy front porch and enjoying a favorite refreshment. At every turn, this attention to details inspired estate will amaze! Interior features wood finishes, accent walls, cozy fireplace surrounded with custom built-ins. Plantation shutters, wood flooring, a gourmet kitchen w/gas cooktop and double oven, oversized island and fun pantry, custom carpentry, etc. The master suite includes a large flex/sitting area, spa-like bathroom large walk-in closet. High flow for entertaining guests inside and out. Minutes to Atlantic Beach & TPC Sawgrass! Enjoy resort-style living.