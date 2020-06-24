51 PINDO PALM DR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

RARE OPPORTUNITY TO LIVE IN THE PALMS TOWNHOMES IN NOCATEE. ZONED FOR PALM VALLEY ACADEMY. Beautiful 3 bedroom/2.5 bath with loft backing to a preserve with a 2 car garage. Gourmet kitchen includes Quartz countertops, Stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop & large island. Open concept with combination living/dining area. Wood floors throughout downstairs. All bedrooms, loft & laundry upstairs. Owner's bedroom has extra large walk-in closet. Owner's bath & second bath both have double sinks. Screened porch & pavered driveways. Lawn care is provided so that you have time to enjoy all the Nocatee amenities that you will have access to. Don't miss your chance at a maintenance free Nocatee rental. SORRY NO PETS OR SMOKING ALLOWED. 12 MONTH MINIMUM LEASE!