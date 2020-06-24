All apartments in Nocatee
51 PINDO PALM DR
Last updated May 9 2020 at 1:19 AM

51 PINDO PALM DR

51 Pindo Palm Drive · No Longer Available
Location

51 Pindo Palm Drive, Nocatee, FL 32081

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
RARE OPPORTUNITY TO LIVE IN THE PALMS TOWNHOMES IN NOCATEE. ZONED FOR PALM VALLEY ACADEMY. Beautiful 3 bedroom/2.5 bath with loft backing to a preserve with a 2 car garage. Gourmet kitchen includes Quartz countertops, Stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop & large island. Open concept with combination living/dining area. Wood floors throughout downstairs. All bedrooms, loft & laundry upstairs. Owner's bedroom has extra large walk-in closet. Owner's bath & second bath both have double sinks. Screened porch & pavered driveways. Lawn care is provided so that you have time to enjoy all the Nocatee amenities that you will have access to. Don't miss your chance at a maintenance free Nocatee rental. SORRY NO PETS OR SMOKING ALLOWED. 12 MONTH MINIMUM LEASE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 51 PINDO PALM DR have any available units?
51 PINDO PALM DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nocatee, FL.
What amenities does 51 PINDO PALM DR have?
Some of 51 PINDO PALM DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 51 PINDO PALM DR currently offering any rent specials?
51 PINDO PALM DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 51 PINDO PALM DR pet-friendly?
No, 51 PINDO PALM DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nocatee.
Does 51 PINDO PALM DR offer parking?
Yes, 51 PINDO PALM DR offers parking.
Does 51 PINDO PALM DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 51 PINDO PALM DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 51 PINDO PALM DR have a pool?
Yes, 51 PINDO PALM DR has a pool.
Does 51 PINDO PALM DR have accessible units?
No, 51 PINDO PALM DR does not have accessible units.
Does 51 PINDO PALM DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 51 PINDO PALM DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 51 PINDO PALM DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 51 PINDO PALM DR does not have units with air conditioning.
