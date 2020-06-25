44 AUBURN CIR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly gym parking pool garage

Lease this David Weekley Energy Saver home in ''The Enclave'' featuring colorful homes with a coastal ''Key West'' style bungalow flair. The Enclave homes are in the heart of Nocatee, walking distance to nearby shoppes, supermarket and the grand amenity center at Nocatee. This lovely open concept home has beautiful hardwood floors, plantation shutters, a beautiful kitchen with spacious food prep island, gas range, stainless appliances, washer & dryer inc. The covered front porch overlooks an inviting lovely park lawn! A nice screened lanai in back for outside entertaining. Private rear entry garage. Nocatee amenties included with fitness! Lawn care included too! No smoking, small pet friendly under 25 lbs. with owner approval, Professionally managed home, good credit references required