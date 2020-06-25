All apartments in Nocatee
44 AUBURN CIR
Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:23 PM

44 AUBURN CIR

44 Auburn Circle · (904) 333-3107
Location

44 Auburn Circle, Nocatee, FL 32081

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1467 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
Lease this David Weekley Energy Saver home in ''The Enclave'' featuring colorful homes with a coastal ''Key West'' style bungalow flair. The Enclave homes are in the heart of Nocatee, walking distance to nearby shoppes, supermarket and the grand amenity center at Nocatee. This lovely open concept home has beautiful hardwood floors, plantation shutters, a beautiful kitchen with spacious food prep island, gas range, stainless appliances, washer & dryer inc. The covered front porch overlooks an inviting lovely park lawn! A nice screened lanai in back for outside entertaining. Private rear entry garage. Nocatee amenties included with fitness! Lawn care included too! No smoking, small pet friendly under 25 lbs. with owner approval, Professionally managed home, good credit references required

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44 AUBURN CIR have any available units?
44 AUBURN CIR has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 44 AUBURN CIR have?
Some of 44 AUBURN CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44 AUBURN CIR currently offering any rent specials?
44 AUBURN CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44 AUBURN CIR pet-friendly?
Yes, 44 AUBURN CIR is pet friendly.
Does 44 AUBURN CIR offer parking?
Yes, 44 AUBURN CIR offers parking.
Does 44 AUBURN CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 44 AUBURN CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 44 AUBURN CIR have a pool?
Yes, 44 AUBURN CIR has a pool.
Does 44 AUBURN CIR have accessible units?
No, 44 AUBURN CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 44 AUBURN CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 44 AUBURN CIR has units with dishwashers.
Does 44 AUBURN CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 44 AUBURN CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
