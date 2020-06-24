424 CITRUS RIDGE DR

Amenities

dishwasher garage walk in closets pool ceiling fan fire pit

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities fire pit parking pool garage

Available 3/15!! Welcome to the best school district in Florida in one of the most popular communities in the U.S. & North Florida's Energy Star Home Builder! This home has solar panels for net neutral power usage! Greenleaf Lakes at Nocatee provides exemplary amenities, quick access to US-1 & I-295 & a short drive or bike ride to the beach! Inside you will find large, neutral tile flooring downstairs with formal dining room & an open, bright great room as well as a large guest room or office w/ full bath. Upstairs there are three addnl bedrooms, including the master suite with an expansive walk-in closet large enough to be an office! Outside the home has a deep backyard, fully fenced & buffered by tall Magnolia trees as well as screened & covered lanai w/ addnl open lanai space & fire pit