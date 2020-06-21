332 TAVERNIER DR

Amenities

walk in closets ceiling fan extra storage microwave range

The home located in the heart of Nocatee! A short walk or fun golf cart ride to shopping, restaurants, banking, healthcare & dental offices. When walking into this gorgeous home, the sightlines and abundance of natural light are one of the first things that are apparent. The family room is spacious and offers a great place to relax. This home has a lot of extra storage, and substantial walking closets in every bedroom feature a covered lanai with ample space to enjoy outdoor living in a state where you can be outdoors most of the year. Besides being architecturally appealing, this home is also practical. A spacious sized owner's retreat downstairs with a large walk-in closet has 3 bedrooms and a retreat area that the whole family can enjoy. Massive attic storage. Minutes to Atlantic Ocean