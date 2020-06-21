All apartments in Nocatee
Last updated June 4 2020 at 3:42 AM

332 TAVERNIER DR

332 Tavernier Drive · (904) 305-6074
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

332 Tavernier Drive, Nocatee, FL 32081

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,300

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2831 sqft

Amenities

walk in closets
ceiling fan
extra storage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
microwave
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
The home located in the heart of Nocatee! A short walk or fun golf cart ride to shopping, restaurants, banking, healthcare & dental offices. When walking into this gorgeous home, the sightlines and abundance of natural light are one of the first things that are apparent. The family room is spacious and offers a great place to relax. This home has a lot of extra storage, and substantial walking closets in every bedroom feature a covered lanai with ample space to enjoy outdoor living in a state where you can be outdoors most of the year. Besides being architecturally appealing, this home is also practical. A spacious sized owner's retreat downstairs with a large walk-in closet has 3 bedrooms and a retreat area that the whole family can enjoy. Massive attic storage. Minutes to Atlantic Ocean

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 332 TAVERNIER DR have any available units?
332 TAVERNIER DR has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 332 TAVERNIER DR have?
Some of 332 TAVERNIER DR's amenities include walk in closets, ceiling fan, and extra storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 332 TAVERNIER DR currently offering any rent specials?
332 TAVERNIER DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 332 TAVERNIER DR pet-friendly?
No, 332 TAVERNIER DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nocatee.
Does 332 TAVERNIER DR offer parking?
No, 332 TAVERNIER DR does not offer parking.
Does 332 TAVERNIER DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 332 TAVERNIER DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 332 TAVERNIER DR have a pool?
No, 332 TAVERNIER DR does not have a pool.
Does 332 TAVERNIER DR have accessible units?
No, 332 TAVERNIER DR does not have accessible units.
Does 332 TAVERNIER DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 332 TAVERNIER DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 332 TAVERNIER DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 332 TAVERNIER DR does not have units with air conditioning.
