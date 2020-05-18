All apartments in Nocatee
Home
/
Nocatee, FL
/
266 GARDEN WOOD DR
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:52 AM

266 GARDEN WOOD DR

266 Garden Wood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

266 Garden Wood Drive, Nocatee, FL 32081

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
sauna
Meticulously maintained 3 bed/3 full bath home in The Enclave! You will have plenty of living space with an additional office space and desirable open floor plan. Kitchen features gorgeous white cabinetry, stainless appliances, granite countertops, and oversized island. Owner's suite features tray ceilings and a private bathroom with dual vanities, garden tub, and walk-in shower. Enjoy outdoor living with a screened porch and spacious backyard! Home is situated on a large lot and is in one of the most desirable communities in Nocatee. Washer/Dryer provided in as-is condition for Tenants use. Lawn care included in rent. Pets are subject to owner's approval with a $250 non-refundable per pet fee. Available May 15. Note: Owners are in process of moving so photos are from a previous listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 266 GARDEN WOOD DR have any available units?
266 GARDEN WOOD DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nocatee, FL.
What amenities does 266 GARDEN WOOD DR have?
Some of 266 GARDEN WOOD DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 266 GARDEN WOOD DR currently offering any rent specials?
266 GARDEN WOOD DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 266 GARDEN WOOD DR pet-friendly?
No, 266 GARDEN WOOD DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nocatee.
Does 266 GARDEN WOOD DR offer parking?
Yes, 266 GARDEN WOOD DR does offer parking.
Does 266 GARDEN WOOD DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 266 GARDEN WOOD DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 266 GARDEN WOOD DR have a pool?
Yes, 266 GARDEN WOOD DR has a pool.
Does 266 GARDEN WOOD DR have accessible units?
No, 266 GARDEN WOOD DR does not have accessible units.
Does 266 GARDEN WOOD DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 266 GARDEN WOOD DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 266 GARDEN WOOD DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 266 GARDEN WOOD DR does not have units with air conditioning.
