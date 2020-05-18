266 GARDEN WOOD DR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool hot tub sauna

Meticulously maintained 3 bed/3 full bath home in The Enclave! You will have plenty of living space with an additional office space and desirable open floor plan. Kitchen features gorgeous white cabinetry, stainless appliances, granite countertops, and oversized island. Owner's suite features tray ceilings and a private bathroom with dual vanities, garden tub, and walk-in shower. Enjoy outdoor living with a screened porch and spacious backyard! Home is situated on a large lot and is in one of the most desirable communities in Nocatee. Washer/Dryer provided in as-is condition for Tenants use. Lawn care included in rent. Pets are subject to owner's approval with a $250 non-refundable per pet fee. Available May 15. Note: Owners are in process of moving so photos are from a previous listing.