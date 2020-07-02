134 SUNRISE VISTA WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

This 9 month new home sits on a cul-de-sac, backs up to preserve. Luxury vinyl floor has beautiful like wood grains through out the 1st floor. Study/office with glass French door is conveniently located right by the entrance. The kitchen has white quartz counter top and white cabinets all the way to the ceiling;top quality Bosch appliances all convey. Spacious master suite with tray ceiling;master bathroom features stand alone bath tub &expanded frameless shower.Currently zoned for A rated St Johns schools, new K-8 school will open soon. Nocatee is a master planned community; minutes drive to the beach, dinning and shopping.