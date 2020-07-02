All apartments in Nocatee
Last updated November 23 2019 at 11:42 PM

134 SUNRISE VISTA WAY

134 Sunrise Vista Way · No Longer Available
Location

134 Sunrise Vista Way, Nocatee, FL 32081

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
microwave
bathtub
This 9 month new home sits on a cul-de-sac, backs up to preserve. Luxury vinyl floor has beautiful like wood grains through out the 1st floor. Study/office with glass French door is conveniently located right by the entrance. The kitchen has white quartz counter top and white cabinets all the way to the ceiling;top quality Bosch appliances all convey. Spacious master suite with tray ceiling;master bathroom features stand alone bath tub &expanded frameless shower.Currently zoned for A rated St Johns schools, new K-8 school will open soon. Nocatee is a master planned community; minutes drive to the beach, dinning and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 134 SUNRISE VISTA WAY have any available units?
134 SUNRISE VISTA WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nocatee, FL.
What amenities does 134 SUNRISE VISTA WAY have?
Some of 134 SUNRISE VISTA WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 134 SUNRISE VISTA WAY currently offering any rent specials?
134 SUNRISE VISTA WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 134 SUNRISE VISTA WAY pet-friendly?
No, 134 SUNRISE VISTA WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nocatee.
Does 134 SUNRISE VISTA WAY offer parking?
No, 134 SUNRISE VISTA WAY does not offer parking.
Does 134 SUNRISE VISTA WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 134 SUNRISE VISTA WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 134 SUNRISE VISTA WAY have a pool?
Yes, 134 SUNRISE VISTA WAY has a pool.
Does 134 SUNRISE VISTA WAY have accessible units?
No, 134 SUNRISE VISTA WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 134 SUNRISE VISTA WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 134 SUNRISE VISTA WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 134 SUNRISE VISTA WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 134 SUNRISE VISTA WAY does not have units with air conditioning.

