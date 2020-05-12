All apartments in New Port Richey East
New Port Richey East, FL
8015 BULL RUN DRIVE
8015 Bull Run Drive
Location

8015 Bull Run Drive, New Port Richey East, FL 34653
Ridgewood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
shuffle board
Welcome to the sought after community of Grand Valley! This is a rear find, not too often a leased home becomes available. This is a 2 bedroom, den or a 3rd bedroom, 2 full baths, and a car port home. The updated kitchen has a nice bright window that looks out to the pond where there is wildlife to enjoy! The large open floor plan consists of a living room/dining room, carpets, ceramic tile flooring, high ceilings and lots of storage space. The laundry room has space for a washer and dryer, (not included), cabinets and a utility sink. There are two full baths, large bedrooms, shed/workshop and carport. This community has a shuffleboard court, heated pool and a clubhouse. Located in New Port Richey where there is always something to do with the parks, beaches, night life and restaurants. Easy commute to both airports. Room measurements are approximate. Available immediately!! First and security is required. One small dog only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8015 BULL RUN DRIVE have any available units?
8015 BULL RUN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Port Richey East, FL.
What amenities does 8015 BULL RUN DRIVE have?
Some of 8015 BULL RUN DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8015 BULL RUN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
8015 BULL RUN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8015 BULL RUN DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 8015 BULL RUN DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 8015 BULL RUN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 8015 BULL RUN DRIVE offers parking.
Does 8015 BULL RUN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8015 BULL RUN DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8015 BULL RUN DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 8015 BULL RUN DRIVE has a pool.
Does 8015 BULL RUN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 8015 BULL RUN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 8015 BULL RUN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8015 BULL RUN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8015 BULL RUN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8015 BULL RUN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
