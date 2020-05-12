8015 BULL RUN DRIVE

Amenities

Welcome to the sought after community of Grand Valley! This is a rear find, not too often a leased home becomes available. This is a 2 bedroom, den or a 3rd bedroom, 2 full baths, and a car port home. The updated kitchen has a nice bright window that looks out to the pond where there is wildlife to enjoy! The large open floor plan consists of a living room/dining room, carpets, ceramic tile flooring, high ceilings and lots of storage space. The laundry room has space for a washer and dryer, (not included), cabinets and a utility sink. There are two full baths, large bedrooms, shed/workshop and carport. This community has a shuffleboard court, heated pool and a clubhouse. Located in New Port Richey where there is always something to do with the parks, beaches, night life and restaurants. Easy commute to both airports. Room measurements are approximate. Available immediately!! First and security is required. One small dog only.