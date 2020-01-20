7506 CUMBER DRIVE

Amenities
Open Floor plan in this Great family home in New Port Richey! Recently updated with huge kitchen providing tons of cabinet space and counter top prep space! 4 bedrooms with brand new carpeting, and 2 full bathrooms in a great family neighborhood. Nice backyard. Will allow small pet under 20 pounds with an additional $400 pet security deposit and an additional $50 per month in rent. Please call owner directly for further information and to interview as a rental applicant. Call Owner Directly.