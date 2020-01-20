All apartments in New Port Richey East
7506 CUMBER DRIVE

7506 Cumber Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7506 Cumber Drive, New Port Richey East, FL 34653
Magnolia Valley

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Open Floor plan in this Great family home in New Port Richey! Recently updated with huge kitchen providing tons of cabinet space and counter top prep space! 4 bedrooms with brand new carpeting, and 2 full bathrooms in a great family neighborhood. Nice backyard. Will allow small pet under 20 pounds with an additional $400 pet security deposit and an additional $50 per month in rent. Please call owner directly for further information and to interview as a rental applicant. Call Owner Directly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7506 CUMBER DRIVE have any available units?
7506 CUMBER DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 7506 CUMBER DRIVE have?
Some of 7506 CUMBER DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7506 CUMBER DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7506 CUMBER DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7506 CUMBER DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 7506 CUMBER DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 7506 CUMBER DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 7506 CUMBER DRIVE offers parking.
Does 7506 CUMBER DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7506 CUMBER DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7506 CUMBER DRIVE have a pool?
No, 7506 CUMBER DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 7506 CUMBER DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 7506 CUMBER DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7506 CUMBER DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7506 CUMBER DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7506 CUMBER DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7506 CUMBER DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
