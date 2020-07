Amenities

Beautiful Rental home ready to be moved into! Newer roof, A/C, hot water tank. Large 14 x 22 porch with windows is not reflected in the homes square footage. Split bedrooms for privacy,spacious great room with cathedral ceiling and woodburning fireplace. Close to bus route, elementary, middle and high schools. See this home today, you won't be disappointed!