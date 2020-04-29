All apartments in New Port Richey East
7025 Cognac Dr Apt 6
7025 Cognac Dr Apt 6

7025 Cognac Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7025 Cognac Drive, New Port Richey East, FL 34653
Brandywine Condo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
cable included
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
cable included
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
pool
shuffle board
tennis court
Brandywine Community Offers Beautiful Condo!! Spacious 2bed/2bath with over 1000 sqft. of living space, with a combined living and dining room area with vaulted ceilings. Strategically placed skylights allow plenty of natural sunlight and breath-taking views. All white appliance package, with cherry wood cabinets and plenty of counter space with additional seating at the breakfast bar. Master bedroom is spacious with a generous walk in closet and its own private bathroom. Full size washer and dryer available for your personal use in the utility room. Remaining bedroom and closet are as spacious as the master. Relax after a grueling day on your screened patio that overlooks the woods. Ground care, community pool and Basic cable included on the rent. Take advantage of the community amenities with their community pool, tennis courts and shuffleboard. This property is just minutes from the New Port Richey Recreation and Aquatic Center, James E. Grey Preserve, and US-19 for easy access around town. 1 small pet permitted - 25 lb. max. Available 04.16.2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7025 Cognac Dr Apt 6 have any available units?
7025 Cognac Dr Apt 6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Port Richey East, FL.
What amenities does 7025 Cognac Dr Apt 6 have?
Some of 7025 Cognac Dr Apt 6's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7025 Cognac Dr Apt 6 currently offering any rent specials?
7025 Cognac Dr Apt 6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7025 Cognac Dr Apt 6 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7025 Cognac Dr Apt 6 is pet friendly.
Does 7025 Cognac Dr Apt 6 offer parking?
No, 7025 Cognac Dr Apt 6 does not offer parking.
Does 7025 Cognac Dr Apt 6 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7025 Cognac Dr Apt 6 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7025 Cognac Dr Apt 6 have a pool?
Yes, 7025 Cognac Dr Apt 6 has a pool.
Does 7025 Cognac Dr Apt 6 have accessible units?
No, 7025 Cognac Dr Apt 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 7025 Cognac Dr Apt 6 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7025 Cognac Dr Apt 6 has units with dishwashers.
Does 7025 Cognac Dr Apt 6 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7025 Cognac Dr Apt 6 has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
