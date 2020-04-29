7025 Cognac Dr Apt 6

Amenities

Brandywine Community Offers Beautiful Condo!! Spacious 2bed/2bath with over 1000 sqft. of living space, with a combined living and dining room area with vaulted ceilings. Strategically placed skylights allow plenty of natural sunlight and breath-taking views. All white appliance package, with cherry wood cabinets and plenty of counter space with additional seating at the breakfast bar. Master bedroom is spacious with a generous walk in closet and its own private bathroom. Full size washer and dryer available for your personal use in the utility room. Remaining bedroom and closet are as spacious as the master. Relax after a grueling day on your screened patio that overlooks the woods. Ground care, community pool and Basic cable included on the rent. Take advantage of the community amenities with their community pool, tennis courts and shuffleboard. This property is just minutes from the New Port Richey Recreation and Aquatic Center, James E. Grey Preserve, and US-19 for easy access around town. 1 small pet permitted - 25 lb. max. Available 04.16.2020.