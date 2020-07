Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly carport microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Unfurnished Annual Rental, Available now. This cozy, clean and spacious 3 bedroom, 1 bath, 1 laundry room and 1 carport home may be just perfect for you! Just blocks from Sims Park in New Port Richey. There is an application fee PER ADULT to run a credit and background check, and we verify landlord and employment. We require first, last and security, as well as a pet deposit (if applicable). No Evictions and No Felonies.