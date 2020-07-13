Apartment List
/
FL
/
naranja
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:36 AM

142 Apartments for rent in Naranja, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Naranja apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ... Read Guide >

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
13997 SW 275th St
13997 Southwest 275th Street, Naranja, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath with loft and 1 car garage corner town home. Spacious home with lots of storage, tile downstairs and carpet upstairs. Community clubhouse, pool and gym. NO PETS.
Results within 1 mile of Naranja
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
10 Units Available
Alcazar Apartment Villas
14981 SW 283rd St, Miami-Dade County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,215
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
966 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1283 sqft
This 288-unit apartment community is made up of 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
27603 SW 133rd Ave
27603 Southwest 133rd Avenue, Miami-Dade County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
New Construction multi-gen home renting In-Laws Quarters. Full 1 bed 1 bath with kitchenette, living area, private entrance, parking, all utilities Included. Full size washer and dryer inside unit. Accordian shutters, no carpet. Easy to show.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Princeton
13371 SW 254 ter
13371 Southwest 254th Terrace, Princeton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Remodeled home with 3 bedroom, 2 bath, new kitchen cabinets and counters. Fully remodeled. Featuring large backyard with plenty of room for a boat or trailer.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Princeton
13944 SW 259th Way
13944 Southwest 259th Street, Princeton, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
Brand new 4 Bedrooms 3 1/2 Bathrooms townhouse One 1/2 bathroom downstairs. Concrete walls and roof. Impact windows and doors. Beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances & quartz counter tops. Tile floors throughout.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Princeton
24864 SW 129th Path
24864 Southwest 129th Path, Princeton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
This lovely home is located in Princeton, within the Chanti Clare community. The home is in a very quiet neighborhood. The house has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a very spacious yard. The property has tile and carpeting throughout the home.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Princeton
13920 SW 259th Way
13920 Southwest 259th Street, Princeton, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
Brand new 4 BD/3 1/2 BA townhouse (1 BD/1BA downstairs) built to endure any hurricane safely with ease & comfort: concrete walls & roof, high impact windows & doors. Beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances & quartz countertops.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Princeton
11009 SW 239th St
11009 SW 239th St, Princeton, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
Unit has 3 bedrooms downstairs, and a 350+ sq ft loft upstairs (4th bedroom). 2 full bathrooms downstairs. floors downstairs are polished concrete, upstairs is carpet.
Results within 5 miles of Naranja
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
2 Units Available
Palm Breeze at Keys Gate
1140 SE 24th Rd, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1535 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1740 sqft
Close to some of Key Largo's best beaches. Three- and four-bedroom apartments with air conditioning, oversized closets and efficient appliances in a gated Tuscan-style community with a clubhouse, playground and two resort-style swimming pools.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
4 Units Available
Seascape Pointe
1140 Southeast 24th Road, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1444 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,685
1501 sqft
Welcome to Seascape Pointe At Seascape Pointe weve gone far beyond the basics, creating a community with a premium quality experience, exceptional amenities and a coveted location right in the center of Keys Gate in Homestead, FL.

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
28800 Southwest 163rd Court
28800 Southwest 163rd Court, Miami-Dade County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,165
3578 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
21351 Southwest 129th Court
21351 Southwest 129th Court, Miami-Dade County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,975
2435 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
South Miami Heights
20323 Southwest 124th Avenue
20323 Southwest 124th Avenue, South Miami Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,153
1969 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
Princeton
11137 Southwest 238th Terrace
11137 Southwest 238th Terrace, Princeton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
1245 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Princeton
23971 SW 109th Path
23971 SW 109th Path, Princeton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Amazing new construction villa!!! 3Be/2Ba - Property Id: 216914 A MUST SEE!!!! ...

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
2 Units Available
South Miami Heights
20104 SW 118th Ct
20104 Southwest 118th Court, South Miami Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Single home for rent in a desirable neighborhood. 3 Bedrooms 2 bathrooms Only TWO months to move in Owner keeps a side of the patio to park two boats. Efficiency occupied. Water is included in the rental price. Call or text for more information.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
15360 Southwest 303rd Street
15360 Southwest 303rd Street, Leisure City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
For rent 1 bed and 1 bath apartment Exit 2 turnpike, homestead $1,050 all utilities included Please Text 305 280 3460 More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/homestead-fl?lid=12934861 (RLNE5436856)

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
Princeton
23111 Southwest 112th Place
23111 Southwest 112th Place, Princeton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,965
1660 sqft
Though this home is currently occupied, you can APPLY NOW to rent when available. Please respect the current resident’s privacy and do not disturb. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
South Miami Heights
11943 SW 181st St
11943 Southwest 181st Street, South Miami Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
Spacious efficiency for rent 1/1 with everything included and parking space.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Princeton
12422 SW 250th Ter
12422 Southwest 250th Terrace, Princeton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
REMODELED KITCHEN, WITH BRAND NEW APPLIANCES, FRESHLY PAINTED, ALL TILE TRHOUGH , ONE STORY HOME WITH COVERED TERRACE PERFECT FOR FAMILY FENCE PATIO, PETS OK, EAT IN KITCHEN WITH A WALKING PANTRY, KITCHEN OPEN TO THE FAMILY ROOM, FORMAL DINING AND

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1040 NE 30th Ave
1040 NE 30th Ave, Homestead, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1776 sqft
Portofino East townhouse,gated community,newly renovated. Garage & fenced in backyard. Must see. Accepts Section 8. (RLNE5878245)

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
South Miami Heights
19851 SW 114th Ave
19851 Southwest 114th Avenue, South Miami Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
RENOVTED APARTMENT . 2 FULL BATHROOMS AND ITALIAN KITCHEN WITH SS APPLIANCES ,WASHER AND DRYER IS IN COMMON AREA WATER INCLUDED . GOOD PARKING SPOTS ON LOCK BOX

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 11:52pm
1 Unit Available
Baywinds
126 Southeast 33rd Terrace
126 Southeast 33rd Terrace, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1642 sqft
126 Southeast 33rd Terrace, Homestead, FL 33033 - 3 BR 2 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 07/06/2020. No pets allowed.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
2393 Se 14 St
2393 Southeast 14th Street, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1731 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse in Homestead. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, pool, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, yard, playground, and lake view.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Naranja, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Naranja apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Miami-Dade County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FL
Coconut Creek, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FLMiami Beach, FLBal Harbour, FLPrinceton, FLRoosevelt Gardens, FLCutler Bay, FLWest Park, FLCoral Terrace, FL
Key Biscayne, FLWest Little River, FLIves Estates, FLUniversity Park, FLFlorida City, FLRichmond West, FLPinecrest, FLMiami Shores, FLBay Harbor Islands, FLBrownsville, FLCountry Walk, FLPinewood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiFlorida International University
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale