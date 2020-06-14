Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:33 AM

91 Apartments for rent in Naranja, FL with garage

Naranja apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
27913 SW 139th Path
27913 Southwest 139th Path, Naranja, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Large 3/2.5 two story townhouse with 1 car garage. Easy access to turnpike, US1 and Homestead, & air force base. Clubhouse with pool and gym.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
13997 SW 275th St
13997 Southwest 275th Street, Naranja, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath with loft and 1 car garage corner town home. Spacious home with lots of storage, tile downstairs and carpet upstairs. Community clubhouse, pool and gym. NO PETS.
Results within 1 mile of Naranja

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Princeton
1 Unit Available
13371 SW 254 ter
13371 Southwest 254th Terrace, Princeton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Remodeled home with 3 bedroom, 2 bath, new kitchen cabinets and counters. Fully remodeled. Featuring large backyard with plenty of room for a boat or trailer.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
15410 SW 284th St
15410 Southwest 284th Street, Leisure City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Modern 2/2 Unit completely renovated !! Quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, brand new tile floor, new kitchen, bathrooms and new AC unit. Centrally located near major expressways and Baptist Hospital in Homestead.
Results within 5 miles of Naranja
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
3 Units Available
Palm Breeze at Keys Gate
1140 SE 24th Rd, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1535 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1740 sqft
Close to some of Key Largo's best beaches. Three- and four-bedroom apartments with air conditioning, oversized closets and efficient appliances in a gated Tuscan-style community with a clubhouse, playground and two resort-style swimming pools.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
967 NE 36th Ave
967 NE 36th Ave, Homestead, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
Live in one of the most desirable family oriented community at Homestead. Pool, Gym and Guard Gate. Two Floors House with Four Bedrooms. Spacious living, dining and family room. New vinyl in bedrooms, tile on first Floor. Home ready to move in.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 02:51am
Baywinds
1 Unit Available
126 Southeast 33rd Terrace
126 Southeast 33rd Terrace, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1642 sqft
126 Southeast 33rd Terrace, Homestead, FL 33033 - 3 BR 2 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/12/2020. No pets allowed.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 02:51am
1 Unit Available
1976 Southeast 23rd Road
1976 Southeast 23rd Road, Homestead, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
1860 sqft
1976 Southeast 23rd Road, Homestead, FL 33035 - 4 BR 3 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/12/2020. Pets: allowed.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
2921 SE 13th Ave
2921 Southeast 13th Road, Homestead, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
818 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice apartment 2 bed's and 2 bath's. Gated community with 24hrs security.Near to Florida Keys entrance, Florida Turnpike, Homestead Base, supermarket's and schools! Section 8 welcome!!

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Richmond West
1 Unit Available
14912 SW 176th Ter
14912 Southwest 176th Terrace, Richmond West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
SPACIOUS AND MODERN 3 BED/ 2 BATH HOME IN THE COMMUNITY OF VENETIAN PARC, 2 CAR GARAGE, TITLE AND VINIL FLOORS, SPACIOUS ROOMS THROUGHOUT, JACUZZI, SEPARATE SHOWER, DOUBLE SINKS ON MASTER.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
22527 SW 102nd Path
22527 Southwest 102nd Path, Miami-Dade County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Amazing 3 bedroom 2 bath 2004 built home in Cutler Bay. Just painted light and bright. Barrel tile roof. Wonderful kitchen with eat in bar and open onto ample family room. Glass doors give way to tiled patio. Neutral tile through out.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 02:51am
1 Unit Available
1640 Southeast 23rd Way
1640 Southeast 23rd Way, Homestead, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1616 sqft
1640 Southeast 23rd Way Apt #1640, Homestead, FL 33035 - 2 BR 2 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/11/2020. Pets: allowed. FURNISHED 2 BEDROOM 2.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
12001 SW 274th St
12001 Southwest 274th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
1727 sqft
SPACIOUS 4 BEDROOM, 3 BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN GUARD GATED COMMUNITY. FEATURES LARGE YARD, TILE FLOORS AND CENTRAL A/C. ONE PET ALLOWED, NO SIZE RESTRICTIONS (NO AGGRESSIVE BREED) - $250 NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE APPLIES.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Goulds
1 Unit Available
22737 SW 128th Ave
22737 Southwest 128th Avenue, Goulds, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2020 BRAND NEW SINGLE FAMILY HOUSE 3 BEDROOMS AND 2 BATHROOMS. TILE FLOORS ALL HOUSE. BLINDS. LOT VERY NICE .

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Princeton
1 Unit Available
23620 SW 118th Ave
23620 Southwest 118th Avenue, Princeton, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
RENTAL IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY...2 STORY CHARMING 4 BEDROOM 3.5 BATH HOME WITH 1 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE. LOCATED CLOSE TO BLACK POINT MARINA, SCHOOLS, DINING, SHOPPING CENTERS AND TRANSPORTATION . CHEFS EAT IN KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Cutler Bay
1 Unit Available
9999 SW 222nd St
9999 Southwest 222nd Street, Cutler Bay, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
Spacious and ready to move in! This home features 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, living rm, dining rm, family room, gas water heater, screened in patio, 2 car garage, 2 parking spaces in front of the property, accordion shutters, community pool and playground

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
3520 Northeast 10th Drive
3520 Northeast 10th Drive, Homestead, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2237 sqft
Amazing 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom house in Homestead. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, pool, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
1316 N Quetzal Ct
1316 North Questal Court, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Beautiful single family home in The Villages of Homestead. 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage tiled throughout. Community has clubhouse, pool, exercise room and more.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
The Redlands
1 Unit Available
17373 SW 284th St
17373 Southwest 284th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
Amazing 4 bedroom 2 bath home in the Redlands. Beautiful high ceilings, open floor plan, large kitchen, nice covered porch, 2 car garage. Very large back yard. The house is tiled with laminate and very spacious. Easy to show.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Oasis
1 Unit Available
3488 NE 1st St
3488 Northeast 1st Street, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Located in the private Mirage community, this charming home boasts open living areas that accommodate many different styles and layouts.

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Baywinds
1 Unit Available
3793 SE 2nd St
3793 Southeast 2nd Street, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Great opportunity for rent!! Spectacular Townhouse in the exclusive Chateau at Vineyards, 3 bed, 2 and half bath, and attached garage with paved driveway, covered entryway and stainless steel appliances fall in love instantly!!

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Oasis
1 Unit Available
132 NE 24 Avenue
132 NE 24th Ave, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
CONFORTABLE 3BED/2.5BATHS 2STORY HOME. 2 GARAGE + 2 PARKING DRIVEWAY. RECENTLY BUILT. WITH LENNAR'S EVERYTHINGS INCLUDED ® HOME EXPERIENCE. OPEN KITCHEN, SPACIOUS AREAS. TILED GROUND FLOOR, CARPETED UPSTAIRS. DESIRABLE HOME AT BARBADOS At OASIS.

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Princeton
1 Unit Available
23736 SW 117th Pl
23736 Southwest 117th Place, Princeton, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
RESORT STYLE SILVER PALMS! 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bathroom Townhouse with lake views. Tile on first floor, carpeting on second floor, fenced-in patio with pavers, Security Alarm system. Community offers security guard patrol.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
2247 Portofino Ave
2247 Portofino Avenue, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
This is a 3 bedroom 2 & 1/2 bath single family home that boasts a large living area. Open kitchen/dining layout with a large living room and high ceilings. Plenty of space!! Located in the exclusive community of Waterstone.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Naranja, FL

Naranja apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

