Naples Park, FL
821 93RD AVE N
Last updated March 25 2020 at 8:15 AM

821 93RD AVE N

821 93rd Avenue North · (647) 608-6615
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Naples Park
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
3 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

821 93rd Avenue North, Naples Park, FL 34108
Naples Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Adorable 2 bedrooms and 2 baths house, in a highly desirable location, near Vanderbilt Beach, in Naples Park. Aprox. 920 sqft unfurnished living area on a large backyard (6,534 sqft lot). Save on energy with the new roof, new A/CU and NEW WINDOWS! Updated bathrooms, tile throughout, granite in the kitchen and stainless appliances. Short walk or bike ride to the popular Mercato, Vanderbilt Beach, Wiggins Pass State Park, and so much more! Available on an annual lease term; no smoking, pets with approval. Please contact Sophia at: sophiabarna@hotmail.com (or 647-608-6615)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 821 93RD AVE N have any available units?
821 93RD AVE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Naples Park, FL.
What amenities does 821 93RD AVE N have?
Some of 821 93RD AVE N's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 821 93RD AVE N currently offering any rent specials?
821 93RD AVE N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 821 93RD AVE N pet-friendly?
Yes, 821 93RD AVE N is pet friendly.
Does 821 93RD AVE N offer parking?
Yes, 821 93RD AVE N does offer parking.
Does 821 93RD AVE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 821 93RD AVE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 821 93RD AVE N have a pool?
No, 821 93RD AVE N does not have a pool.
Does 821 93RD AVE N have accessible units?
No, 821 93RD AVE N does not have accessible units.
Does 821 93RD AVE N have units with dishwashers?
No, 821 93RD AVE N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 821 93RD AVE N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 821 93RD AVE N has units with air conditioning.
