821 93RD AVE N

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Adorable 2 bedrooms and 2 baths house, in a highly desirable location, near Vanderbilt Beach, in Naples Park. Aprox. 920 sqft unfurnished living area on a large backyard (6,534 sqft lot). Save on energy with the new roof, new A/CU and NEW WINDOWS! Updated bathrooms, tile throughout, granite in the kitchen and stainless appliances. Short walk or bike ride to the popular Mercato, Vanderbilt Beach, Wiggins Pass State Park, and so much more! Available on an annual lease term; no smoking, pets with approval. Please contact Sophia at: sophiabarna@hotmail.com (or 647-608-6615)