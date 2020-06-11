All apartments in Naples Park
687 100th Ave N
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

687 100th Ave N

687 100th Avenue North · (239) 592-1077
Location

687 100th Avenue North, Naples Park, FL 34108
Naples Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,369

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
AVAILABLE NOW and the 2020 SEASON! Call 239-272-5862 for additional pictures and booking details.
COMFORTABLE FURNISHINGS – QUITE NEIGHBORHOOD – CLOSE TO THE BEACH… Relaxing open floor plan perfectly maintained. Relax in the quaint family room or step out to the private lanai to enjoy the incredible southwest Florida sunshine. This home has everything you need on vacation, as well as a fully equipped kitchen, beach chairs, towels, coolers and charm. The master bedroom has a small reading area and the second guest room offers a desk should you need to compute the number of days left on your vacation. The three ample bedrooms comfortably sleep six guests and the separate dining room, breakfast bar and lanai offer extra elbow room for entertaining and privacy. This home has a two car garage for storage of your beach & golfing gear, a laundry room and plenty of parking in the driveway for a visitor or two. Only a short bike or drive to the Vanderbilt Beach and or Wiggins Pass State Park. World Class entertainment, shopping and dining all close by. NOTE: Please be aware that property owner stores an antique automobile in garage. Garage can be utilized but covered parking not available.

OFF-SEASON $2,100 per month
SEASONAL $5,380 per month
Live booking calendar: http://www.rentourhome.co/properties/amazing-sunsets-a-bike-ride-away/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 687 100th Ave N have any available units?
687 100th Ave N has a unit available for $5,369 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 687 100th Ave N have?
Some of 687 100th Ave N's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 687 100th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
687 100th Ave N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 687 100th Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 687 100th Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naples Park.
Does 687 100th Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 687 100th Ave N does offer parking.
Does 687 100th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 687 100th Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 687 100th Ave N have a pool?
No, 687 100th Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 687 100th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 687 100th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 687 100th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 687 100th Ave N has units with dishwashers.
Does 687 100th Ave N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 687 100th Ave N has units with air conditioning.
