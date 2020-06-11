687 100th Ave N

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

AVAILABLE NOW and the 2020 SEASON! Call 239-272-5862 for additional pictures and booking details.

COMFORTABLE FURNISHINGS – QUITE NEIGHBORHOOD – CLOSE TO THE BEACH… Relaxing open floor plan perfectly maintained. Relax in the quaint family room or step out to the private lanai to enjoy the incredible southwest Florida sunshine. This home has everything you need on vacation, as well as a fully equipped kitchen, beach chairs, towels, coolers and charm. The master bedroom has a small reading area and the second guest room offers a desk should you need to compute the number of days left on your vacation. The three ample bedrooms comfortably sleep six guests and the separate dining room, breakfast bar and lanai offer extra elbow room for entertaining and privacy. This home has a two car garage for storage of your beach & golfing gear, a laundry room and plenty of parking in the driveway for a visitor or two. Only a short bike or drive to the Vanderbilt Beach and or Wiggins Pass State Park. World Class entertainment, shopping and dining all close by. NOTE: Please be aware that property owner stores an antique automobile in garage. Garage can be utilized but covered parking not available.



OFF-SEASON $2,100 per month

SEASONAL $5,380 per month

Live booking calendar: http://www.rentourhome.co/properties/amazing-sunsets-a-bike-ride-away/