Naples Park, FL
624 104th Ave N
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

624 104th Ave N

624 104th Avenue North · (239) 592-1077
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Naples Park
Location

624 104th Avenue North, Naples Park, FL 34108
Naples Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,780

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1550 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
media room
tennis court
LAWN CARE & trash pickup INCLUDED in rent. Unfurnished and move in ready by April 5th - 10th.

Just over a mile to Vanderbilt Beach, county parks, theaters, shopping, schools and more. This home features tile floors throughout, a separate dining area and breakfast nook, lots of kitchen cabinets and a large screened lanai overlooking the private backyard. Home is on city water and offers broadband cable / internet / WIFI through Comcast.

Excellent neighbors all around. A great home for families; children can bike to Naples Park Elementary or catch the bus to Pine Ridge and Gulf Coast High.

The only community west of US 41 offering single family homes under $2000/mo., Naples Park offers residents a long list of things to do, recreation, shopping and entertainment. All within two miles, you'll find: Vanderbilt Beach and Wiggin Pass State Park, community tennis, two movie theaters, schools, Mercado Mall featuring Whole Foods and fine dining, the North Collier Hospital and more.

QUALIFICATIONS:
> Solid 12+ month job history Proof of income equal to or 3 X's monthly rent
> First month, last month and security deposit equal to 3 x's rent
> No collections in the last 12+ months
> No evictions
> No smoking
> Owner approved pets only *service animals accepted with proper documentation.
> Good recommendations from past landlord.
> No subletting
> We do not have the ability to accept section 8 Gov. assistance.
> An outside 3rd party makes final tenant selections

If you meet ALL of the above, call Shane Brown 239-272-5862. We do not charge an application fee up front. Freely fill out our rental application online at http://www.naplespark.house *Use 000-00-000 for SS# if you wish.

We look forward to helping you find a great home.

Shane & Nancy Brown
Starlink Realty
239-272-5862
www.naplespark.house - Free application

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 624 104th Ave N have any available units?
624 104th Ave N has a unit available for $1,780 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 624 104th Ave N have?
Some of 624 104th Ave N's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 624 104th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
624 104th Ave N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 624 104th Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 624 104th Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naples Park.
Does 624 104th Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 624 104th Ave N does offer parking.
Does 624 104th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 624 104th Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 624 104th Ave N have a pool?
No, 624 104th Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 624 104th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 624 104th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 624 104th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 624 104th Ave N has units with dishwashers.
Does 624 104th Ave N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 624 104th Ave N has units with air conditioning.
