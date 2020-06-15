624 104th Ave N

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage internet access media room tennis court

LAWN CARE & trash pickup INCLUDED in rent. Unfurnished and move in ready by April 5th - 10th.



Just over a mile to Vanderbilt Beach, county parks, theaters, shopping, schools and more. This home features tile floors throughout, a separate dining area and breakfast nook, lots of kitchen cabinets and a large screened lanai overlooking the private backyard. Home is on city water and offers broadband cable / internet / WIFI through Comcast.



Excellent neighbors all around. A great home for families; children can bike to Naples Park Elementary or catch the bus to Pine Ridge and Gulf Coast High.



The only community west of US 41 offering single family homes under $2000/mo., Naples Park offers residents a long list of things to do, recreation, shopping and entertainment. All within two miles, you'll find: Vanderbilt Beach and Wiggin Pass State Park, community tennis, two movie theaters, schools, Mercado Mall featuring Whole Foods and fine dining, the North Collier Hospital and more.



QUALIFICATIONS:

> Solid 12+ month job history Proof of income equal to or 3 X's monthly rent

> First month, last month and security deposit equal to 3 x's rent

> No collections in the last 12+ months

> No evictions

> No smoking

> Owner approved pets only *service animals accepted with proper documentation.

> Good recommendations from past landlord.

> No subletting

> We do not have the ability to accept section 8 Gov. assistance.

> An outside 3rd party makes final tenant selections



If you meet ALL of the above, call Shane Brown 239-272-5862. We do not charge an application fee up front. Freely fill out our rental application online at http://www.naplespark.house *Use 000-00-000 for SS# if you wish.



We look forward to helping you find a great home.



Shane & Nancy Brown

Starlink Realty

239-272-5862

www.naplespark.house - Free application