Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Perfect resort style large 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home on a corner lot in popular Naples Park with screened in pool. Ideal home for a winter get away with friends and family. Gorgeous pool with deck in private back yard to enjoy early morning coffee and large 2 car garage. Nicely decorated and tiled throughout. Take an early morning walk to Vanderbilt Beach which is minutes away from this home. Close to Mercato and all the great amenities Naples has to offer.