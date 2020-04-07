All apartments in Naples Park
534 96th AVE
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

534 96th AVE

534 96th Avenue North · (239) 289-1351
Location

534 96th Avenue North, Naples Park, FL 34108
Naples Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1198 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
pool
racquetball court
garage
media room
tennis court
COMPLETELY RENOVATED! 3 bedroom, 2 bath beach house on the desirable 500 block in Naples Park. Freshly painted outside and inside, tile throughout, completely new kitchen with custom, white cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, sink with custom faucet & pantry. All new bathrooms with custom tile, vanities & mirrors. Additional upgrades & amenities include screened in entry, tiled lanai, beadboard new windows, garage door, and newly screened lanai and large back yard with a refreshing crystal clear pool. Bring your furry, four legged friends with you - they are welcome! Tennis, racquetball and basketball courts are just a short walk away at Pelican Bay Community Park as are nearby restaurants at the Ritz Carlton, Turtle Club, The Lighthouse and La Playa. A short drive up the street expands your social options exponentially with even more fine restaurants plus movie theaters, upscale shopping and more at the fabulous Mercato, Pelican Bay Marketplace, or Pavilion Shops. All of this enhanced by the natural backdrop of Vanderbilt Beach and Delnor Wiggins State Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 534 96th AVE have any available units?
534 96th AVE has a unit available for $6,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 534 96th AVE have?
Some of 534 96th AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 534 96th AVE currently offering any rent specials?
534 96th AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 534 96th AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 534 96th AVE is pet friendly.
Does 534 96th AVE offer parking?
Yes, 534 96th AVE does offer parking.
Does 534 96th AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 534 96th AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 534 96th AVE have a pool?
Yes, 534 96th AVE has a pool.
Does 534 96th AVE have accessible units?
No, 534 96th AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 534 96th AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 534 96th AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 534 96th AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 534 96th AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
