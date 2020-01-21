4232 Scenic dr

Amenities

dogs allowed garage air conditioning some paid utils carpet range

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Cozy 2 bedroom house on historic Black Creek. - Property Id: 17460



HOME NEVER FLOODED DURING IRMA. We managed many houses on Black Creek before the historic Flood of2017 and this was the only home not effected by the flooding. Nice 2 bedroom 1 bath on deep water Black Creek. Bring you boat , kayak, or Jet Ski to enjoy the nature. Great swimming and fishing. The garage is not included in the 1000 rent but can be included for 1100. House recently painted, and new well installed. Septic and ac just serviced. House is 600 sq ft and very nice for a single person or small family. Water and sewage has no fee. Trash service is 160 per year and must be included. Terms are First and last month rent plus 800 deposit, and 160 for trash service. Small dogs are allowed 200$ fee no more then 2. NO CATS and zero feeding of feral cats. Contact Shane Smith at 904-466-1943. You WILL have to go thru an application process. Do no contact us if you are not willing. Save yourself the time if you have evictions and past due child support.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/17460

Property Id 17460



(RLNE5385594)