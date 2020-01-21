All apartments in Middleburg
Last updated January 21 2020 at 12:03 PM

4232 Scenic dr

4232 Scenic Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4232 Scenic Drive, Middleburg, FL 32068

Amenities

dogs allowed
garage
air conditioning
some paid utils
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Cozy 2 bedroom house on historic Black Creek. - Property Id: 17460

HOME NEVER FLOODED DURING IRMA. We managed many houses on Black Creek before the historic Flood of2017 and this was the only home not effected by the flooding. Nice 2 bedroom 1 bath on deep water Black Creek. Bring you boat , kayak, or Jet Ski to enjoy the nature. Great swimming and fishing. The garage is not included in the 1000 rent but can be included for 1100. House recently painted, and new well installed. Septic and ac just serviced. House is 600 sq ft and very nice for a single person or small family. Water and sewage has no fee. Trash service is 160 per year and must be included. Terms are First and last month rent plus 800 deposit, and 160 for trash service. Small dogs are allowed 200$ fee no more then 2. NO CATS and zero feeding of feral cats. Contact Shane Smith at 904-466-1943. You WILL have to go thru an application process. Do no contact us if you are not willing. Save yourself the time if you have evictions and past due child support.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/17460
Property Id 17460

(RLNE5385594)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4232 Scenic dr have any available units?
4232 Scenic dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Middleburg, FL.
What amenities does 4232 Scenic dr have?
Some of 4232 Scenic dr's amenities include dogs allowed, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4232 Scenic dr currently offering any rent specials?
4232 Scenic dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4232 Scenic dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4232 Scenic dr is pet friendly.
Does 4232 Scenic dr offer parking?
Yes, 4232 Scenic dr offers parking.
Does 4232 Scenic dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4232 Scenic dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4232 Scenic dr have a pool?
No, 4232 Scenic dr does not have a pool.
Does 4232 Scenic dr have accessible units?
No, 4232 Scenic dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4232 Scenic dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4232 Scenic dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4232 Scenic dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4232 Scenic dr has units with air conditioning.
