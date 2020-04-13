Sign Up
Last updated April 13 2020
2584 INDIGO AVE
2584 Indigo Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2584 Indigo Avenue, Middleburg, FL 32068
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Lovely three bedroom two bath mobile home on an acre. Home has all new flooring, freshly painted and ready for you to move in. Amazing covered porch runs entire length of the back of the home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 2584 INDIGO AVE have any available units?
2584 INDIGO AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Middleburg, FL
.
What amenities does 2584 INDIGO AVE have?
Some of 2584 INDIGO AVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2584 INDIGO AVE currently offering any rent specials?
2584 INDIGO AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2584 INDIGO AVE pet-friendly?
No, 2584 INDIGO AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Middleburg
.
Does 2584 INDIGO AVE offer parking?
Yes, 2584 INDIGO AVE offers parking.
Does 2584 INDIGO AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2584 INDIGO AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2584 INDIGO AVE have a pool?
No, 2584 INDIGO AVE does not have a pool.
Does 2584 INDIGO AVE have accessible units?
No, 2584 INDIGO AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2584 INDIGO AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2584 INDIGO AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2584 INDIGO AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2584 INDIGO AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
