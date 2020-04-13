All apartments in Middleburg
2584 INDIGO AVE.
Last updated April 13 2020 at 10:46 PM

2584 INDIGO AVE

2584 Indigo Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2584 Indigo Avenue, Middleburg, FL 32068

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
range
refrigerator
Lovely three bedroom two bath mobile home on an acre. Home has all new flooring, freshly painted and ready for you to move in. Amazing covered porch runs entire length of the back of the home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2584 INDIGO AVE have any available units?
2584 INDIGO AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Middleburg, FL.
What amenities does 2584 INDIGO AVE have?
Some of 2584 INDIGO AVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2584 INDIGO AVE currently offering any rent specials?
2584 INDIGO AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2584 INDIGO AVE pet-friendly?
No, 2584 INDIGO AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Middleburg.
Does 2584 INDIGO AVE offer parking?
Yes, 2584 INDIGO AVE offers parking.
Does 2584 INDIGO AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2584 INDIGO AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2584 INDIGO AVE have a pool?
No, 2584 INDIGO AVE does not have a pool.
Does 2584 INDIGO AVE have accessible units?
No, 2584 INDIGO AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2584 INDIGO AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2584 INDIGO AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2584 INDIGO AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2584 INDIGO AVE does not have units with air conditioning.

