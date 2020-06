Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court gym parking playground pool garage tennis court

Beautiful Lake Front almost new 4/3 with 3 car garage smart home, owner just moved in August 2019, this home has it all featuring a large kitchen with upgraded cabinets and solid surface counters with large food prep/breakfast bar, all appliances including washer/dryer, screened in covered lanai overlooking the large pond with fountain, owner provides lawn care, amenities include club pool, gym, playground, tennis, basketball, etc. home is ready now! Gray Hawk is next to Eagle Landing.