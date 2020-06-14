Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:11 AM

115 Apartments for rent in Memphis, FL with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Memphis renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of...

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
6023 TREMEZA PLACE
6023 Tremeza Pl, Memphis, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
1936 sqft
LOCATION! Brand new! Great opportunity to rent this beautiful, spacious new construction home, located in the desired community of Trevesta! This house has everything you are looking for! 2 Car Garage, 1,936 square foot single-family home complete
Results within 1 mile of Memphis

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Palmetto
1 Unit Available
1701 EDGEWATER LANE
1701 Edgewater Lane, Palmetto, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1547 sqft
TASTEFULLY DECORATED TURN KEY FURNISHED VILLA IN TERRA CEIA GOLF AND COUNTRY CLUB. PEACEFUL SETTING AND NEAR COMMUNITY POOL. LAKE AND GOLF COURSE VIEW FROM THE SPACIOUS LANAI.
Results within 5 miles of Memphis
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 06:27am
36 Units Available
ParkCrest Landings
5725 1st Ave E, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,627
1357 sqft
Resort-style community with lakeside pool and walking trails. Architectural style with elegant interiors, high ceilings and modern appliances. Minutes from Tom Bennett Park & Playground Pavilion and I-75. Grill area and green space.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Braden River East
64 Units Available
Carlton Arms of Bradenton
5200 Riverfront Dr, Bradenton, FL
Studio
$915
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$938
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1258 sqft
Pet-friendly community with riverfront views. Spacious units with private patios/balconies. Grounds are on 100 acres, with lighted tennis courts, waterfall pools, and boat docks with Gulf access.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Bradenton
54 Units Available
Aria at Bradenton
102 Manatee Avenue West, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,320
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,420
1401 sqft
Discover a perfect lifestyle in Bradenton’s newest apartment community. Aria will provide sanctuary and satisfaction for the busy professional.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Braden River East
79 Units Available
Blue Heron Living
420 Salt Meadow Circle, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,133
976 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,392
1302 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,697
1517 sqft
Vibrant, stylish gated community on an old Florida tidewater preserve. Enjoy nature walks, beach-style saltwater pool and shimmering lakes with night-lit fountains. Impressive apartments feature lofty ceilings, high-caliber kitchens and screened lanais with stunning views.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Downtown Bradenton
11 Units Available
Riversong
606 3rd Ave E, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,108
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,301
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just steps from Bishop Planetarium, Manatee Performing Arts Center, and the Riverwalk. Units include patio or balcony, stainless steel appliances, and washer dryer hookup. Community includes parking, pool, and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
South Bradenton
12 Units Available
Sarasota South
4515 26th St W, South Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$915
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
909 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Sarasota South, a residential community featuring 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in Bradenton, FL.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 01:30pm
$
Joel
9 Units Available
Preserve at Riverwalk
360 11th St E, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,199
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1228 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom homes with open floor plans, stainless appliances, granite counters, 9-foot ceilings, walk-in closets. Amenities include resort-style pool, sundeck with outdoor kitchen and fire pit. Near Riverwalk and historic Manatee Village.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated September 5 at 11:34pm
Samoset
Contact for Availability
Oasis at Belmont Park
4300 18th St E, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$750
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
1002 sqft
Located in the heart of Bradenton, Florida, the Oasis at Belmont Park truly is an oasis! The Oasis boasts convenient access to public transport for travel to business areas, shopping centers, and restaurants.

1 of 67

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6223 Laurel Creek Trail
6223 Laurel Creek Trail, Manatee County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
3568 sqft
SPACIOUS, HIGH CEILING POOL HOME With VIEWS - Property Id: 266202 LOCATION! IN ELLENTON BY THE OUTLET MALL AND ICE ARENA A SPACIOUS OPEN FEELING WITH HIGH CEILINGS ON BOTH STORIES.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Bradenton
1 Unit Available
4935 25th St. West #103
4935 25th Street West, South Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1050 sqft
4935 25th St. West #103 Available 07/04/20 FULLY RENOVATED TOWNHOME w/ PRIVATE FENCED YARD - Renovated 1050 sq. ft. 2 bed, 1 1/2 bath townhome with private fenced rear yard. All appliances included as well as washer/dryer.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
6807 GRAND ESTUARY TRAIL
6807 Grand Estuary Trail, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1400 sqft
Stunning, yet comfortable and relaxing, second floor unit with cathedral ceilings! Front and Rear screened porches are just "frosting on the cake" for this beautiful unit with direct view of the golf course and partial view of the pond! Furnished

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 08:20am
West Bradenton
1 Unit Available
3780 Pinebrook Circle
3780 Pinebrook Circle, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1280 sqft
Fully FURNISHED 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo. This rarely available 2 bedroom, 2 bath, condo with a full size den is located on the 3rd floor with an absolutely amazing view of the golf course! The golf course is available for the renter to use.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Samoset
1 Unit Available
305 30TH AVENUE W
305 30th Avenue West, South Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
924 sqft
55+ Community. 2nd floor in mid-rise building with elevator. Wood laminate flooring with carpet in the bedroom. Has a separate dining area plus a bonus room off kitchen. Patio is screened.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 08:20am
1 Unit Available
5428 Los Robles Court
5428 Los Robles Court, Manatee County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1610 sqft
Be the first to live in this brand new 4 Bedroom home in an amenity rich community located in Eave's Bend of Artisan Lakes.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 08:20am
1 Unit Available
6115 25th St E
6115 25th Street East, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
2398 sqft
Rental townhome located in the community of Bougainvillea Place This beautifully appointed townhome offers three bedroom,a bonus room/office, plus two half baths, along with a 2 car garage.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Terminal Park
1 Unit Available
2306 16TH STREET COURT W
2306 16th Street Court West, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$775
565 sqft
Furnished mobile home in the 55+ community of Tropical Palms in Bradenton for annual rental only. This adorable mobile home has everything you could need. Lovely wood laminate flooring and ceiling fans throughout.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
115 BABBLING BROOK RUN
115 Babbling Brook Run, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1570 sqft
Call today to view this annual rental located in the gated community of River Strand in Heritage Harbour. This 2/2 Villa offers elegant detail and upgrades from floor to ceiling.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
7423 WESTWOOD DRIVE
7423 Westwood Drive, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1064 sqft
Great 2 bedroom, 2 bath furnished home in the age qualified Resort community of Colony Cove. Home is on a corner lot overlooking neighborhood. Light neutral tones in carpeting, laminate and tile flooring. Front and back patios.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
7019 RIVER HAMMOCK DRIVE
7019 River Hammock Lane, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1156 sqft
Are you a golfer? Spectacular lake view! This 2 bedroom, 2 bath Brookside unit offers a transferable full membership for $200. which the owner will pay.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Old Manatee Village
1 Unit Available
1010 TIDEWATER SHORES LOOP
1010 Tidewater Shores Loop, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
***Be the First to rent a Brand-New beautifully fully furnished Luxury 2/2 Condo in Beautiful Tidewater Preserve***4th Floor unit with breathtaking views of the Manatee River. Smart Home Technology.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Downtown Bradenton
1 Unit Available
808 3RD AVENUE W
808 3rd Avenue West, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1535 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
RIVER DANCE. ANNUAL TURNKEY FURNISHED (TENANT PAYS ELECTRIC). SEASONAL NOV. - APRIL $3,500 MO. + 12% RESORT TAX (ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED). Luxurious 2 BR/2BA 8th. Floor Condo in the award winning River Dance bldg. (2016 Fla.

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Old Manatee Village
1 Unit Available
920 TIDEWATER SHORES LOOP
920 Tidewater Shores Loop, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1176 sqft
Lennar New Construction. Tidewater Preserve. Professionally Decorated. AVAILABLE FOR THIS SEASON. Gated Waterfront Community located in Bradenton. Community has water access to the Manatee River and a boat ramp.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Memphis, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Memphis renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

