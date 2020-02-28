6469 Sedgeford Dr.

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly 24hr maintenance stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym pool 24hr maintenance

3 bed / 2.5 bath Townhouse for rent in Chelsea Oaks - This home features a very open living area great for entertaining.You will feel right at home when you walk into this home. Kitchen has beautiful wood cabinets, granite counter tops, large pantry and stainless steel appliances. Home has been completely repainted, Second floor has a large master suite , master bath , 2 bedrooms with guest bathroom, laundry and a loft area. Carpeting has just been replaced. Community boasts Gate, clubhouse with pool and fitness area.



Administration Fee:

Upon approval tenants will be subject to a $125 one-time administration fee



If credit is below 600 a last months rent could be required in accordance to our Rental Application Policy found on our website.



Tenant Compliance & Benefit Package (Included in rental amount):

- Bi-monthly A/C Filter Delivery

- $100,000 Tenant Liability Insurance

- Tenant Portal Access: Online payments & submission of maintenance requests

- 24 Hour Emergency Maintenance Hotline

- Reporting to Experian Rent Bureau



(RLNE5582913)