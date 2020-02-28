All apartments in Medulla
Last updated February 28 2020 at 1:11 PM

6469 Sedgeford Dr.

6469 Sedgeford Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6469 Sedgeford Drive, Medulla, FL 33811

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool
24hr maintenance
3 bed / 2.5 bath Townhouse for rent in Chelsea Oaks - This home features a very open living area great for entertaining.You will feel right at home when you walk into this home. Kitchen has beautiful wood cabinets, granite counter tops, large pantry and stainless steel appliances. Home has been completely repainted, Second floor has a large master suite , master bath , 2 bedrooms with guest bathroom, laundry and a loft area. Carpeting has just been replaced. Community boasts Gate, clubhouse with pool and fitness area.

Administration Fee:
Upon approval tenants will be subject to a $125 one-time administration fee

If credit is below 600 a last months rent could be required in accordance to our Rental Application Policy found on our website.

Tenant Compliance & Benefit Package (Included in rental amount):
- Bi-monthly A/C Filter Delivery
- $100,000 Tenant Liability Insurance
- Tenant Portal Access: Online payments & submission of maintenance requests
- 24 Hour Emergency Maintenance Hotline
- Reporting to Experian Rent Bureau

(RLNE5582913)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6469 Sedgeford Dr. have any available units?
6469 Sedgeford Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Medulla, FL.
What amenities does 6469 Sedgeford Dr. have?
Some of 6469 Sedgeford Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6469 Sedgeford Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
6469 Sedgeford Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6469 Sedgeford Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6469 Sedgeford Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 6469 Sedgeford Dr. offer parking?
No, 6469 Sedgeford Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 6469 Sedgeford Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6469 Sedgeford Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6469 Sedgeford Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 6469 Sedgeford Dr. has a pool.
Does 6469 Sedgeford Dr. have accessible units?
No, 6469 Sedgeford Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 6469 Sedgeford Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6469 Sedgeford Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6469 Sedgeford Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6469 Sedgeford Dr. has units with air conditioning.
