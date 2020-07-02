9055 Colby DR

Amenities

Wanting to secure your COVID getaway? In transition with your move? Waiting for a home to be built? Perhaps getting a divorce? Or just enjoying life...Completely turnkey furnished ready for an annual, season or off season rental. This charming 2 Bedroom 1 Bath condo comes equipped with all the comforts of home with large screened lanai with landscaped view and storage closet. Comfy and cozy furnishings create a casual resort feel. This top third floor unit offers no one above you, and high vaulted ceilings. The Enclave at College Point offers a great location and the capability of walking to many stores and restaurants. Short drive to beaches, downtown and all major roadways to get you out and explore all that SWFL has to offer along with an easy commute for employment, and a mid-point location for all medical facilities. Community resort pool, Clubhouse, Fitness Rm, Billiard and Community Rm. Long term, short term rental price varies along with utilities, short term rentals add 11% sales tax. Committing to an annual lease gives you the flexibility of using it when you want, annual total can be less expensive than some seasonal condos. SECURE IT SOONER RATHER THAN LATER