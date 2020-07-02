All apartments in McGregor
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:18 PM

9055 Colby DR

9055 Colby Drive · (239) 989-0111
Location

9055 Colby Drive, McGregor, FL 33919
McGregor

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2217 · Avail. now

$1,400

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Wanting to secure your COVID getaway? In transition with your move? Waiting for a home to be built? Perhaps getting a divorce? Or just enjoying life...Completely turnkey furnished ready for an annual, season or off season rental. This charming 2 Bedroom 1 Bath condo comes equipped with all the comforts of home with large screened lanai with landscaped view and storage closet. Comfy and cozy furnishings create a casual resort feel. This top third floor unit offers no one above you, and high vaulted ceilings. The Enclave at College Point offers a great location and the capability of walking to many stores and restaurants. Short drive to beaches, downtown and all major roadways to get you out and explore all that SWFL has to offer along with an easy commute for employment, and a mid-point location for all medical facilities. Community resort pool, Clubhouse, Fitness Rm, Billiard and Community Rm. Long term, short term rental price varies along with utilities, short term rentals add 11% sales tax. Committing to an annual lease gives you the flexibility of using it when you want, annual total can be less expensive than some seasonal condos. SECURE IT SOONER RATHER THAN LATER

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9055 Colby DR have any available units?
9055 Colby DR has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9055 Colby DR have?
Some of 9055 Colby DR's amenities include gym, pool, and pool table. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9055 Colby DR currently offering any rent specials?
9055 Colby DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9055 Colby DR pet-friendly?
No, 9055 Colby DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McGregor.
Does 9055 Colby DR offer parking?
No, 9055 Colby DR does not offer parking.
Does 9055 Colby DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9055 Colby DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9055 Colby DR have a pool?
Yes, 9055 Colby DR has a pool.
Does 9055 Colby DR have accessible units?
No, 9055 Colby DR does not have accessible units.
Does 9055 Colby DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 9055 Colby DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9055 Colby DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 9055 Colby DR does not have units with air conditioning.
