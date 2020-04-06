5959 Winkler RD

Amenities

walk in closets pool bbq/grill internet access

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities pool bbq/grill internet access

You have found your place in PARADISE!Available for Jan-April 2021 for $3000 + 11.5% sales tax. Exit cleaning fee and application fees apply.This quaint 2 bedroom 2 full bath FIRST FLOOR,TURNKEY condo is a great place to get out of the cold!Bright,warm colors envelope you in this happy condo!After a long day at the beach or the community pool,come home and relax on your screened in lanai and sip your favorite beverage! Located in the friendly community of Bermuda Club condos,you are just mins to Ft. Myers & Sanibel Beach!Your master suite has access to your screened in lanai. It has an ensuite bath with walk in shower and walk in closet.Your BBQ area and laundry are steps from your front door! The community offers a fishing pier and relaxation area and a boat to use on a first come first serve basis right across the street.Go explore some of the waters in the area on a warm sunny afternoon!All utilities, water, internet and basic cable are included!Secure your place in paradise today!