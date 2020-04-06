All apartments in McGregor
Find more places like 5959 Winkler RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McGregor, FL
/
5959 Winkler RD
Last updated April 6 2020 at 8:01 PM

5959 Winkler RD

5959 Winkler Road · (239) 209-3960
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
McGregor
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5959 Winkler Road, McGregor, FL 33919
McGregor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 103 · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

walk in closets
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
You have found your place in PARADISE!Available for Jan-April 2021 for $3000 + 11.5% sales tax. Exit cleaning fee and application fees apply.This quaint 2 bedroom 2 full bath FIRST FLOOR,TURNKEY condo is a great place to get out of the cold!Bright,warm colors envelope you in this happy condo!After a long day at the beach or the community pool,come home and relax on your screened in lanai and sip your favorite beverage! Located in the friendly community of Bermuda Club condos,you are just mins to Ft. Myers & Sanibel Beach!Your master suite has access to your screened in lanai. It has an ensuite bath with walk in shower and walk in closet.Your BBQ area and laundry are steps from your front door! The community offers a fishing pier and relaxation area and a boat to use on a first come first serve basis right across the street.Go explore some of the waters in the area on a warm sunny afternoon!All utilities, water, internet and basic cable are included!Secure your place in paradise today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5959 Winkler RD have any available units?
5959 Winkler RD has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5959 Winkler RD have?
Some of 5959 Winkler RD's amenities include walk in closets, pool, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5959 Winkler RD currently offering any rent specials?
5959 Winkler RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5959 Winkler RD pet-friendly?
No, 5959 Winkler RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McGregor.
Does 5959 Winkler RD offer parking?
No, 5959 Winkler RD does not offer parking.
Does 5959 Winkler RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5959 Winkler RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5959 Winkler RD have a pool?
Yes, 5959 Winkler RD has a pool.
Does 5959 Winkler RD have accessible units?
No, 5959 Winkler RD does not have accessible units.
Does 5959 Winkler RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 5959 Winkler RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5959 Winkler RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 5959 Winkler RD does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5959 Winkler RD?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

McGregor 1 BedroomsMcGregor 2 Bedrooms
McGregor 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMcGregor Apartments with Gym
McGregor Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FL
Iona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLThree Oaks, FLVenice Gardens, FLSan Carlos Park, FLGateway, FLPort LaBelle, FL
South Venice, FLOrangetree, FLLely Resort, FLPelican Bay, FLRotonda, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLNorth Fort Myers, FLEnglewood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeHodges University
Florida Gulf Coast University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity