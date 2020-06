Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities bocce court gym pool tennis court

Property rented for JAN and available FEB and MAR.

Drop dead gorgeous large 1 bed, 1 bath, totally updated, washer and dryer, lake and pool view. Eastern exposure, very tastefully decorated and furnished. Conveniently close to community pool and all the wonderful amenities the Landings offers, unlimited golf, tennis, pickleball, bocce, fitness center, TWO restaurants, walking and biking trails, marina active lifestyle with soooooo much to offer.