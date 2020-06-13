/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:31 AM
93 Furnished Apartments for rent in Matlacha, FL
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Matlacha
1 Unit Available
11862 Island AVE
11862 Island Avenue, Matlacha, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
**VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL* Min 1 month. Experience Paradise with this wonderful completely furnished spacious gulf access waterfront 2 bedroom 2 bath home (2 master suites). BR 1 King bed, BR 2 Queen bed. Sleeps 2-4 comfortably.
Results within 5 miles of Matlacha
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4923 Flamingo Dr.
4923 Flamingo Drive, St. James City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
925 sqft
Pine Island Bungalow - Two bedroom, two bathroom home located in Flamingo Bay on Pine Island. Storage room outside. Comes furnished with yard care. Community offers pool, clubhouse and boat ramp. Pets allowed with approval. (RLNE5743012)
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Burnt Store
1 Unit Available
2626 SW 4th TER
2626 Southwest 4th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
Gorgeous Pool Home, fully furnished. Three bedroom, 2 bath. Lots of room to spread out. Great location in South East Cape Coral.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Pelican
1 Unit Available
3302 SW 29th AVE
3302 Southwest 29th Avenue, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Huge, barely lived in, 5 year old home in highly desired Surfside location that is close to dining, shopping, and a short drive to Matlacha. This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 3 car garage home is offered turnkey furnished.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Pelican
1 Unit Available
3805 SW 20th PL
3805 Southwest 20th Place, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
This is a vacation rental. The owner will not consider an annual rental.The rates are for 2 guests. Please add $75 per week per person during the high season, and $50 per week per person in the low season.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
4404 Lake Heather CIR
4404 Lake Heather Circle, St. James City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,750
"ISLAND VIBE" "Pine Island" Turtle Cottage is a totally remodeled, fully furnished and well appointed home located in the quiet neighborhood of Pine Island Village. 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, living room with pullout couch.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Pelican
1 Unit Available
3604 Surfside BLVD
3604 Surfside Boulevard, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
This is a weekly rental at a rate of $2300 a week.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Pelican
1 Unit Available
949 SW 28th TER
949 Southwest 28th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
Call and Book for This Season Coming Up before it is Gone! Superb Waterfront Home on Canal, Dock, Basin View, Beautiful Sunsets.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Pelican
1 Unit Available
2632 SW 46th ST
2632 Southwest 46th Street, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,007
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Burnt Store
1 Unit Available
105 SW 39th PL
105 Southwest 39th Place, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,007
This is a VACATION Rental only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted.From the lanai of this almost 2,300 sq. ft large vacation home you will enjoy a great view of the Gulf access canal.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Pelican
1 Unit Available
2807 SW 31st LN
2807 Southwest 31st Lane, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,191
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Pelican
1 Unit Available
4424 SW 26th AVE
4424 Southwest 26th Avenue, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,191
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted. Villa Jordan is an exciting Gulf access pool home. It is located in the desirable SW neighborhood of Cape Coral.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Trafalgar
1 Unit Available
2772 Lambay CT
2772 Lambay Court, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted. Villa Eleadora is in the most highly sought-after Cape Coral gated family community Sandoval.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Pelican
1 Unit Available
4121 SW 27th AVE
4121 Southwest 27th Avenue, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,464
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted. Pride ownership is evident in the well maintained tropical landscape giving this vacation home the attractive curb appeal.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Pelican
1 Unit Available
1822 SW 25th TER
1822 Southwest 25th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted.
Results within 10 miles of Matlacha
1 of 67
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3312 Sunset Key Circle - unit C
3312 Sunset Key Circle, Burnt Store Marina, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
2255 sqft
QUINTIESSENTIAL RESORT STYLE FURNISHED CONDO - * 3-Bedroom, 2-Bath, 2-Car Garage with Den * Over 220 sq ft under air * Gated Community * Heated Pool with Spa * Water views * Marina with dry and wet docks * Golf Course * Tennis Courts *
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3170 Matecumbe Key Rd. #137
3170 Matecumbe Key Road, Burnt Store Marina, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,800
640 sqft
SEASONAL---KEEL CLUB-BURNT STORE MARINA 1 BED 1 BATH - AVAILABLE, WEEKLY, BI-WEEKLY-MONTHLY......Come enjoy your Marina get-away condo in popular Burnt Store Marina.
1 of 48
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3255 Sugarloaf Key Rd. #34B
3255 Sugarloaf Key Road, Burnt Store Marina, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1516 sqft
FANTASTIC WATER VIEWS - * WATERFRONT * WATER VIEWS FROM MOST ROOMS * SCREENED-IN LANAI OVERLOOKING WATER * HEATED COMMUNITY POOL * GATED COMMUNITY * MARINA * RESTAURANTS * GOLF COURSE / TENNIS ETC.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hancock
1 Unit Available
1773 FOUR MILE COVE PKWY 1110
1773 Four Mile Cove Parkway, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1069 sqft
Large 2/2 at Coral Cove Condominiums - Location! Location! This beautifully FULLY FURNISHED condo features 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and is situated on the first floor in Four Mile Cove.
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Caloosahatchee
1 Unit Available
4019 SE 20th Pl Apt 503
4019 Southeast 20th Place, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1705 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This unit on the River is simply fabulous, Enjoy the wonderful view from your fifth floor balcony with beautiful waterfront views. This condo offers two bedrooms, two bathrooms, inside laundry room, covered parking and a community pool.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Caloosahatchee
1 Unit Available
4719 Santa Barbara BLVD
4719 Santa Barbara Boulevard, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
2 Bedroom, 2 bath condo available for rent. This fully furnished. 2nd floor unit is over looking the pool and also has a fantastic view of the canal from the large screened in balcony. Private washer and dryer inside this unit for your convenience.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Caloosahatchee
1 Unit Available
3323 SE 19 AVE
3323 Southeast 19th Avenue, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Short Term Home - On a Direct Access Canal with tie up on cement dock. 3 bedroom 2 bath Furnished home - one car garage available - side room available screened in. Great Location close to restaurant's, shopping and downtown Cape Coral.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Caloosahatchee
1 Unit Available
1120 SE 33 TER
1120 Southeast 33rd Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
Ofelia II - SHORT TERM RENTAL - 2021 SEASON Available!! JUNE 2020 OFF SEASON AVAILABLE - Beautiful and Newley renovated 4 Bed 2.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Caloosahatchee
1 Unit Available
3702 SE 12 AVE
3702 Southeast 12th Avenue, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
ANNUAL RENTAL - AVAILABLE June 1 Furnished. Annual rental rate $ 1400.00 per month; water is included in rental amount.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLThree Oaks, FL
Venice Gardens, FLSan Carlos Park, FLGateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLSouth Venice, FLOrangetree, FLLaurel, FLNaples Park, FLFort Myers Beach, FLLely, FLWhiskey Creek, FL