Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:32 PM

174 Apartments for rent in Matlacha, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Matlacha apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Matlacha
11665 Island AVE
11665 Island Avenue, Matlacha, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
** VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL ** Currently monthly rentals. Welcome to the Bayside Charmer! This spacious gulf access waterfront home is ideal for your vacation get away complete with spacious dock for your boat.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Matlacha
11862 Island AVE
11862 Island Avenue, Matlacha, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
**VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL* Min 1 month. Experience Paradise with this wonderful completely furnished spacious gulf access waterfront 2 bedroom 2 bath home (2 master suites). BR 1 King bed, BR 2 Queen bed. Sleeps 2-4 comfortably.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Matlacha
2781 Geary ST
2781 Geary Street, Matlacha, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
**VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL** Available monthly. Welcome to the "Angler's Den".

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Matlacha
11467 Island AVE
11467 Island Avenue, Matlacha, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,850
** VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL ** Currently available monthly. Welcome to this brand new home, the Island Shanty! Click link for 3D tour.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Matlacha
2759 Bruce ST
2759 Bruce St, Matlacha, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
** VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL ** Currently available monthly. Here's your opportunity to book your spot in paradise.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Matlacha
2555 Cay CV
2555 Cay Cove Street, Matlacha, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
**VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL** Currently available monthly. Super nice, clean & comfy waterfront gulf access updated home with 2 bedrooms, both with queen beds, 2 full baths & sofa bed for extra guests. Can sleep 2-6 comfortably.

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Matlacha
2613 First Street
2613 First Street, Matlacha, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1431 sqft
Available July 5. Rate published is for 6 mo. Monthly and Weekly Available. WATERFRONT HOME IN THE HISTORIC DISTRICT OF MATLACHA. Seawall, dock, large screened area. Walk to shops, restaurants, establishments, shops, galleries, park, boat launch.
Results within 1 mile of Matlacha

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
4256 Pine Island RD NW
4256 Pine Island Road Northwest, Matlacha Isles-Matlacha Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
Short Term Vacation Rental Only Matlacha at its finest!! This stunningly updated 3 bed 2 bath home comfortably sleeps 6.
Results within 5 miles of Matlacha
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
3 Units Available
Trafalgar
Midtown Cape Coral
2310 Southwest 17th Place, Cape Coral, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1171 sqft
If you love sinking your toes into the sand, you will adore close proximity to several Gulf beaches including Fort Myers Beach, Fort Myers Beach, and Sanibel Island.

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
Mariner
1101 Northwest 19th Avenue
1101 Northwest 19th Avenue, Cape Coral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,825
1828 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Pelican
2012 Savona PKY W
2012 Savona Parkway West, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
Short Term Rental Pool Home with Spa - This is Florida living! -AVAILABLE 2021 SEASON - Freshly renovated, Key West style home features porcelain tile throughout, NEW granite counter tops everywhere and NEW light fixtures.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Trafalgar
2656 Somerville LOOP
2656 Somerville Loop, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
This charming downstairs end unit is located lakefront at Sandoval, Cape Coral's premier gated community. Condo features include tile throughout, tasteful, contemporary decor, one car garage, cable and internet included.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Pelican
4121 SW 27th AVE
4121 Southwest 27th Avenue, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,464
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted. Pride ownership is evident in the well maintained tropical landscape giving this vacation home the attractive curb appeal.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Trafalgar
2772 Lambay CT
2772 Lambay Court, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted. Villa Eleadora is in the most highly sought-after Cape Coral gated family community Sandoval.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Trafalgar
921 SW 5th TER
921 Southwest 5th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
Brand New Listing- You and your family will love making this all newly updated property your new home. ALL brand new designer high end everything.

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
Trafalgar
918 Southwest 12th Terrace
918 Southwest 12th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1700 sqft
DESCRIPTION Built in 1996 * 3/3/2 House * Flooring : Carpet, Tile & Vinyl Dining - Family & Eat-in Kitchen Custom built * On a freshwater canal with southern exposure! * This home has two massive front and back screened in lanai areas * NEWER

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Burnt Store
2619 NW 11th ST
2619 Northwest 11th Street, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
Beautiful 3 Bedroom and 2 bath home. Huge living room and dining room with tile throughout for easy maintenance.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Pelican
949 SW 28th TER
949 Southwest 28th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
Call and Book for This Season Coming Up before it is Gone! Superb Waterfront Home on Canal, Dock, Basin View, Beautiful Sunsets.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Trafalgar
844 SW 17th ST
844 Southwest 17th Street, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,534 sf home is located in Cape Coral, FL. This home features beautiful tile carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with white appliances, spacious dining area and car garage.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Burnt Store
13 SW 37th PL
13 Southwest 37th Place, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
A beautiful SW Cape Coral pool home available for yearly lease August 1st 2020. The double door entry leads to your living area with a spectacular pool view. You won't feel cramped in the oversized kitchen.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Pelican
3326 SW 27th PL
3326 Southwest 27th Place, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,100
Infinity Dream Oasis

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Trafalgar
2450 Verdmont CT
2450 Verdmont Court, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
This lovely home is the perfect seasonal rental property in the #1 gated community in Cape Coral.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Burnt Store
2626 SW 4th TER
2626 Southwest 4th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
Gorgeous Pool Home, fully furnished. Three bedroom, 2 bath. Lots of room to spread out. Great location in South East Cape Coral.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Pine Island Center
5453 Avenue E
5453 Avenue E, Pine Island Center, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
Don't pass this perfect island living style home!!! 3 bedroom 2 full baths offering freshly painted walls, new tiled floor in bathroom. All appliances are in place including washer & dryer. Lawn care is included.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Matlacha, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Matlacha apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

