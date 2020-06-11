All apartments in Matlacha
2613 First Street
Last updated June 11 2020 at 5:29 PM

2613 First Street

2613 First Street · (561) 351-0912
Location

2613 First Street, Matlacha, FL 33993
Matlacha

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1431 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Lease with Option to Purchase Available. WATERFRONT HOME IN THE HISTORIC DISTRICT OF MATLACHA. Seawall, dock, large screened area. Walk to shops, restaurants, establishments, shops, galleries, park, boat launch. Renovated to appreciate the 1950's charm. Artfully decorated. Newer bathrooms. Can be used as a 2 or 3 BR. Florida room is a 4-season room with separate entrance and AC. Ask for daily ,weekly, and monthly. Rate published is 6 mos out of season. $2,500 yearly. Seasonal rental available. $4,000/mo. Request Daily and weekly rates.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2613 First Street have any available units?
2613 First Street has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2613 First Street have?
Some of 2613 First Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2613 First Street currently offering any rent specials?
2613 First Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2613 First Street pet-friendly?
No, 2613 First Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Matlacha.
Does 2613 First Street offer parking?
Yes, 2613 First Street does offer parking.
Does 2613 First Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2613 First Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2613 First Street have a pool?
No, 2613 First Street does not have a pool.
Does 2613 First Street have accessible units?
No, 2613 First Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2613 First Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2613 First Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2613 First Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2613 First Street has units with air conditioning.
