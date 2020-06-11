2613 First Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Lease with Option to Purchase Available. WATERFRONT HOME IN THE HISTORIC DISTRICT OF MATLACHA. Seawall, dock, large screened area. Walk to shops, restaurants, establishments, shops, galleries, park, boat launch. Renovated to appreciate the 1950's charm. Artfully decorated. Newer bathrooms. Can be used as a 2 or 3 BR. Florida room is a 4-season room with separate entrance and AC. Ask for daily ,weekly, and monthly. Rate published is 6 mos out of season. $2,500 yearly. Seasonal rental available. $4,000/mo. Request Daily and weekly rates.