5750 NE Island Cove Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool

This River Front, 2nd Floor End Unit located in the ONLY Gated community in IRP offers newly installed luxury "wood look" vinyl flooring as well as new modern chic decor and furniture with pizzazz. This unit boasts granite counters, bar area and updated Master bath. The guest bedroom is nicely appointed with two twin beds, HUGE walk in closet and private entrance to guest bath. Master offers view of river, King Bedroom Suite, Walk-in Closet and updated private bath. Enjoy dining on the water in the enclosed patio. Available OFF SEASON 2200/month 3 month minimum. Annually $2250 per month and Seasonally $6000 per month!$3000 Annually.