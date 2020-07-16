All apartments in Martin County
Find more places like 5750 NE Island Cove Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Martin County, FL
/
5750 NE Island Cove Way
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:11 AM

5750 NE Island Cove Way

5750 Northeast Island Cove Way · (888) 534-1116
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

5750 Northeast Island Cove Way, Martin County, FL 34996

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3201 · Avail. now

$2,250

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1374 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
This River Front, 2nd Floor End Unit located in the ONLY Gated community in IRP offers newly installed luxury “wood look” vinyl flooring as well as new modern chic decor and furniture with pizzazz. This unit boasts granite counters, bar area and updated Master bath. The guest bedroom is nicely appointed with two twin beds, HUGE walk in closet and private entrance to guest bath. Master offers view of river, King Bedroom Suite, Walk-in Closet and updated private bath. Enjoy dining on the water in the enclosed patio. This River Front, 2nd Floor End Unit located in the ONLY Gated community in IRP offers newly installed luxury “wood look” vinyl flooring as well as new modern chic decor and furniture with pizzazz. This unit boasts granite counters, bar area and updated Master bath. Available OFF SEASON 2200/month 3 month minimum. Annually $2250 per month and Seasonally $6000 per month!$3000 Annually.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5750 NE Island Cove Way have any available units?
5750 NE Island Cove Way has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5750 NE Island Cove Way have?
Some of 5750 NE Island Cove Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5750 NE Island Cove Way currently offering any rent specials?
5750 NE Island Cove Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5750 NE Island Cove Way pet-friendly?
No, 5750 NE Island Cove Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Martin County.
Does 5750 NE Island Cove Way offer parking?
No, 5750 NE Island Cove Way does not offer parking.
Does 5750 NE Island Cove Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5750 NE Island Cove Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5750 NE Island Cove Way have a pool?
Yes, 5750 NE Island Cove Way has a pool.
Does 5750 NE Island Cove Way have accessible units?
No, 5750 NE Island Cove Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5750 NE Island Cove Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5750 NE Island Cove Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 5750 NE Island Cove Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 5750 NE Island Cove Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 5750 NE Island Cove Way?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Astorwood
1228 SE Asterwood Place
Stuart, FL 34994
Estates at Stuart
88 SE Hancock St
Stuart, FL 34994
Sonceto
2970 Sandhill Ridge Ct.
Kissimmee, FL 34741
Arium Jensen Beach
1010 NW Fresco Way
Jensen Beach, FL 34957

Similar Pages

Martin County Pet Friendly Places
Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLCoral Springs, FLPort St. Lucie, FLBoynton Beach, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLPalm Bay, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLWellington, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FL
Jupiter, FLMargate, FLLake Worth, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLFort Pierce, FLPalm Springs, FLHutchinson Island South, FLHobe Sound, FLJensen Beach, FLNorth River Shores, FLStuart, FLPort Salerno, FL
Palm City, FLTequesta, FLJupiter Farms, FLRiver Park, FLJuno Beach, FLNorth Palm Beach, FLThe Acreage, FLRiviera Beach, FLLake Park, FLPalm Beach, FLLoxahatchee Groves, FLWestgate, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeEverglades University
Florida Atlantic University
Palm Beach Atlantic University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity