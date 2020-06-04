4540 NE Sandpebble Trace

Amenities

This is your opportunity to live in one of Hutchinson Island's most sought after communities with wide water views of the Intracoastal Waterway! Elegantly updated and well maintained, this 2-bedroom/2-bath 3rd floor condominium has it all. Enjoy preparing your favorite meal in the renovated gourmet kitchen featuring gorgeous wood cabinets, beautiful granite counters, stainless steel appliances and updated lighting. Or step out onto the screened balcony to take in the subtle sound of the waves and breathtaking sunsets after a day of exploring all that Hutchinson Island has to offer. The Sandpebble community features elevators in each building, 5 pools, tennis courts and private beach access. Don't miss this opportunity to live in your slice of paradise! Available May - October 2020.