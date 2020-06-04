All apartments in Martin County
Last updated September 25 2019 at 11:42 AM

4540 NE Sandpebble Trace

4540 Northeast Sandpebble Trace · (888) 534-1116
Location

4540 Northeast Sandpebble Trace, Martin County, FL 34996

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 303 · Avail. now

$3,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1032 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
new construction
tennis court
This is your opportunity to live in one of Hutchinson Island's most sought after communities with wide water views of the Intracoastal Waterway! Elegantly updated and well maintained, this 2-bedroom/2-bath 3rd floor condominium has it all. Enjoy preparing your favorite meal in the renovated gourmet kitchen featuring gorgeous wood cabinets, beautiful granite counters, stainless steel appliances and updated lighting. Or step out onto the screened balcony to take in the subtle sound of the waves and breathtaking sunsets after a day of exploring all that Hutchinson Island has to offer. The Sandpebble community features elevators in each building, 5 pools, tennis courts and private beach access. Don't miss this opportunity to live in your slice of paradise! Available May - October 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4540 NE Sandpebble Trace have any available units?
4540 NE Sandpebble Trace has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4540 NE Sandpebble Trace have?
Some of 4540 NE Sandpebble Trace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4540 NE Sandpebble Trace currently offering any rent specials?
4540 NE Sandpebble Trace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4540 NE Sandpebble Trace pet-friendly?
No, 4540 NE Sandpebble Trace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Martin County.
Does 4540 NE Sandpebble Trace offer parking?
No, 4540 NE Sandpebble Trace does not offer parking.
Does 4540 NE Sandpebble Trace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4540 NE Sandpebble Trace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4540 NE Sandpebble Trace have a pool?
Yes, 4540 NE Sandpebble Trace has a pool.
Does 4540 NE Sandpebble Trace have accessible units?
No, 4540 NE Sandpebble Trace does not have accessible units.
Does 4540 NE Sandpebble Trace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4540 NE Sandpebble Trace has units with dishwashers.
Does 4540 NE Sandpebble Trace have units with air conditioning?
No, 4540 NE Sandpebble Trace does not have units with air conditioning.
