Steps to the beach. Minimum rental is 1 month. In season months of January and April are still available. Off-season months of August - December are still available. View of heated pool and tropical palm trees and Florida Hibiscus. Located at popular resort of IRP on Hutchinson Island in Stuart, Florida. Large 2 bd/2ba condo on 2nd floor furnished and decorated in coastal décor. Oversized glass/screened lanai with sleeper sofa. Master bathroom with double vanities and walk in shower. Guest bath is oversized with shower and tub. Beautiful renovated kitchen supplied with ample dishes and cookware. 10 ft ceilings. Extra sleeper sofas for guests. Linens and towels provided. Washer and Dryer in the the unit. Deeded beach access and Tiki Bar steps away. On-site Marriott Restaurant open to the public. Welcome to Blue Horizons.