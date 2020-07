Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse pool tennis court

Two bedroom/Two bath fabulous first floor unit with fantastic views of the river! Two beautiful pools, tennis,Shuffleboard and active Clubhouse. Fairwinds Cove is a gated community. Have a cup of coffee on the screened patio that overlooks the river, lake and fountain. You will be happy to call this lovely unit home! Walking distance to Jensen Beaches and is available immediately.