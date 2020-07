Amenities

This gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo is a renters MUST have! Come indulge in the Florida lifestyle as this furnished condo overlooks the St Lucie river from its spacious screened in balcony. With the ocean just a short walk away across the street, enjoy relaxing strolls at any time of day. The community features a clubhouse, pool, picnic area, and game room, along with a marina with docks on the intracoastal waterway. All you need to do is unpack and relax!!